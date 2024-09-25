Sustainability in Action: MemorialCare Honored with ASHE's 2024 Energy to Care Awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, a leading health care provider in Southern California, is proud to announce that several of its locations have been awarded the prestigious Energy to Care (E2C) Awards. These awards, presented by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE), recognize outstanding achievements in energy management and sustainability within healthcare organizations.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication to sustainability and energy efficiency, which has earned several of our MemorialCare locations this recognition," says Laurie Sicaeros, Chief Strategy Officer, MemorialCare, who leads the Climate Health initiative for the health system. "The health care industry has historically been challenged with addressing the needs of 24-hour operations, waste from single-use equipment and procedures, and more. I'm proud of our team for putting in place the necessary plans and investments to reduce energy consumption and lower our carbon footprint, aligning with our mission to not only care for our patients but also our planet."

Eight MemorialCare locations were named to the list, including one hospital, Orange Coast Medical Center, the Children's Village — a pediatric outpatient specialty center serving 30 specialties, two outpatient specialty centers, and two primary care offices from Long Beach and South Orange County.

In fact, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach was recognized as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold building for its sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, and healthier indoor environment.

"We still have work to do," says Sicaeros, "but we are pleased with the steps we've taken to date and look forward to creating a more sustainable future."

These awards highlight MemorialCare's dedication to reducing energy consumption and advancing environmentally responsible practices across its network. This is driven by MemorialCare's Climate Health Initiative, in partnership with Ecom-Energy, Inc., which serves as the framework for sustainable practices, emissions, and use reduction strategies. The recognition reflects these facilities' innovative approaches and technologies, contributing to energy efficiency and reduced operational costs.

In addition, MemorialCare's Simply Greener program focuses on ways employees can give back through staff-led trash cleanups, organic waste collection programs at various locations, participation in World Cleanup Day, and sustainability training. The program focuses on eliminating Styrofoam usage, reducing paper waste, promoting employee pledges for eco-friendly practices, and exploring food recovery and donation initiatives across multiple campuses.

The Energy to Care Awards are part of ASHE's initiative to promote best practices in energy management within the health care sector. Facilities are evaluated based on criteria such as energy usage reduction, innovative technologies, and overall impact on sustainability.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system with 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About ASHE

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) is a national organization dedicated to advancing the field of health care engineering. ASHE supports the development of energy-efficient and sustainable practices within the health care industry through resources, education, and recognition. Visit ashe.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare