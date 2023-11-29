Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market worth $16.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sustainable Aviation Fuel market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 to USD 16.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 47.7% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by key factors. The growing awareness of climate change and the imperative to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation industry serve as primary catalysts, compelling airlines to embrace SAF as a cleaner alternative to conventional jet fuels. Market expansion is further propelled by regulatory initiatives and mandates from entities such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and various governments. Increasing investments in research and development, aimed at improving SAF production efficiency, along with advancements in feedstock technologies, contribute significantly to the sector's upward trajectory. Collaborations among airlines, manufacturers, and biofuel producers play a crucial role in scaling up SAF production, fostering a more sustainable future for air travel.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market"

80 – Tables

40 – Figures

300 – Pages

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 1.1 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 16.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 47.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Segments Covered By Fuel Type, Biofuel Manufacturing Technology, Blending Capacity, Platform and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

The biofuel segment is poised to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market, driven by its eco-friendly nature, technological advancements, regulatory support, and increased investments.

The biofuel segment in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry is anticipated to secure a larger market share due to several key factors. First and foremost, the heightened global focus on reducing carbon emissions in aviation aligns with the inherent eco-friendly nature of biofuels, positioning them as a preferred and sustainable alternative to traditional jet fuels. Additionally, advancements in technology and feedstock innovations enhance the production efficiency of biofuels, making them more economically viable for widespread adoption by airlines. Regulatory support and mandates, coupled with increased investments in research and development, further contribute to the biofuel segment's dominance, as it continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a greener and more sustainable future for the aviation industry.

The unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) segment is projected to experience a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market due to the increasing adoption of drones for various applications. As UAVs become more integral to sectors like agriculture, surveillance, and logistics, there is a growing emphasis on making these operations environmentally sustainable. The use of SAF in UAVs aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, making it a preferred choice. Additionally, the UAV segment benefits from a comparatively faster adaptation to new technologies and regulations, contributing to its accelerated growth in the SAF market.

The Middle East anticipates a higher SAF market CAGR, propelled by strategic investments in renewable energy and a commitment to sustainable aviation.

The Middle East is expected to achieve a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market due to the region's strategic focus on sustainable development, substantial investments in renewable energy, and a growing commitment to reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector. The abundance of sunlight makes the Middle East conducive to advanced biofuel production from feedstocks like algae and halophytes. Additionally, the region's strong financial capabilities and governmental support foster innovation and infrastructure development for SAF production, positioning the Middle East as a key player in driving the sustainable transformation of the aviation industry.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Companies includes major players Neste (Finland), World Energy (Ireland), Total Energies (France), LanzaTech (US), and Fulcrum BioEnergy (US), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

