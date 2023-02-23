Suzy Alford Joins ECI Group as Chief Administrative Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) welcomes to the company leadership Suzy Alford as Chief Administrative Officer. Suzy brings her talent for building efficient organizational workplace practices that advance inclusion, performance, and culture to this newly created role where she will be responsible for the firm's Human Resources, Risk Management, and General Legal Counsel functions.

"ECI created this new leadership position to further hone our organization along our Path to Excellence – a touchstone of our company's approach to our work together," said ECI Group CEO, Seth R. Greenberg. "Suzy's skill at building culture while ensuring our team understands how their contributions tie to the success of the organization allows her to lead cross-functional teams and serve as a trusted advisor to senior leadership."

Suzy attended Washington and Lee University and earned her Juris Doctor at Duke University School of Law. After graduation, she clerked at the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit followed by serving as an Associate Attorney at Eversheds Sutherland and Jackson Lewis LLC. Before joining ECI Group, she was a Vice President and Global Employment Counsel at Equifax.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

