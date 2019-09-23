SVA Architects' Design Celebrated by Residents of The Reserve at Seabridge

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the residents settle into their homes at The Reserve at Seabridge, a new luxury apartment community in Oxnard, CA, the stunning design by SVA Architects has received outstanding feedback. Located at 3851 Harbour Island Lane, The Reserve at Seabridge is 60 miles from Los Angeles, and offers the privacy and small-town feel of an independent beach community. SVA, well known for its award-winning projects in the education, affordable, multifamily, civic, and institutional sectors, has demonstrated its excellence in the luxury genre of design in The Reserve at Seabridge.

The Reserve at Seabridge, which harnesses the natural beauty of The Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard, is part of the master-planned Seabridge community. Seabridge is a scenic waterfront community organized around a network of waterways and public open spaces. Canals, marinas and recreational bays carve into the land, forming two island neighborhoods connected by bridges to the integrated commercial and residential waterfront district. The Reserve at Seabridge, located on a 5.62-acre marina-facing site, features 75 live-work units, 179 parking spaces, as well as a 6,300-square-foot recreation center with a fitness facility, large swimming pool, spa, and sundeck. Apartment homes feature spa-like baths, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, custom lighting, oversized balconies/patios, and in-home washers/dryers.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, states, "The Reserve at Seabridge draws on Oxnard's picturesque beauty, and maximizes residents' interaction with the outdoors. From the walkable design to the oversize windows overlooking the marina, our goal when planning this project was to allow the natural beauty of the area to take centerstage. We are thrilled that residents have provided such positive feedback!"

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

