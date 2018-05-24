SVA Architects' Design for Concord Village Apartments Completes Entitlement Process

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, states, "The location of Concord Village Apartments is one of the prime development sites in Concord. It's 2.5 blocks from the Concord BART Station, and 2 blocks from the Concord town square. This project will contribute much-needed, multi-modal, transportation-friendly housing."

SVA Architects' design for Concord Village Apartments features 230 units in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floorplans. Common amenities include a bike shop, fitness center, five courtyards, four community lounges, and two rooftop sun terraces with lounge space—all designed to promote resident interaction and a sense of community. There will also be a "hidden" parking garage wrapped in residential units. All units will have a small deck, and either street or courtyard views. The modern architecture incorporates scored plaster, metal screens, contemporary signage, and urban lighting. The 2.3-acre site, comprised of three parcels, completed acquisition in 2012, and the development has been in design since 2008. The project team includes Brent Nicholson of Seattle, Washington (developer), SVA Architects, Inc. (architect), Fuscoe Engineering, Inc. (civil engineer), and PGA Design (landscape design).

Nicholson states, "The City of Concord has been a fantastic partner in bringing this multifamily project to this phase. With hundreds of homes and an outstanding mixed-use design, Concord Village Apartments will be an asset to the region."

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

