SVA Architects Highlights Significant Promotions

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In supporting the career development of its staff, SVA Architects has offered promotions to several of its stand-out leaders. These advancements come after last quarter's announcement that two of the firm's prominent mentors - Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C and Judy S.K. Cheng, MBA, LEED AP - were named Principal. Continually promoting and recruiting to keep up with its growth, SVA is well-known for its emphasis on smart growth, use of public transit, and improved educational settings.

SVA Architects' recently promoted team members, along with their new title, include:

Daniel Ruiz , Associate Partner

, Associate Partner Hesam Khanaman, Associate

Alain Peschard , Associate

, Associate Nima Nikroo , Assoc. AIA, Associate

, Assoc. AIA, Associate Christine Vu , Associate

, Associate Velma Anelo, LEED AP BD+C, Associate

David M. Forman , AIA, QAQC Director, Associate

, AIA, QAQC Director, Associate Dean Hawkins , LEED AP BD+C, Associate

These multi-disciplinary individuals have been a part of the SVA Architects team ranging from one to six years.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "We have an extremely talented crew, and we want to empower each team member to rise to their individual potential. As our firm continues to grow, we are prioritizing upward mobility for our existing team, as well as bringing in new staff."

To support the firm's recent growth, SVA Architects opened a new office in San Diego on Carmel Mountain Road approximately one year ago. The summer of 2018, the Santa Ana office also moved to a larger space, and shortly prior to that, the Oakland office moved to a larger, very modern space in the Uptown District.

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

