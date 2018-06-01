SVA Architects Moves Santa Ana Office to Larger Space

SVA has become known as the design force behind numerous acclaimed and award-winning projects, including Celadon at 9th and Broadway in San Diego, La Escuelita Education Center in Oakland, and the Kamehameha Community Learning Center in Oahu. Current notable projects underway include:

California Baptist University – SVA was recently selected to design a new, 1,000-bed student housing project on campus at CBU.

– SVA was recently selected to design a new, 1,000-bed student housing project on campus at CBU. Horner Middle School at Fremont Unified School District – Initially a modernization and minor expansion project, SVA realized that a completely new campus could be provided within the current budget, using some creative design and site development.

– Initially a modernization and minor expansion project, SVA realized that a completely new campus could be provided within the current budget, using some creative design and site development. Jordan Downs Phases 1A and 1B – One of the most significant projects in Los Angeles , this project will transform a distressed public housing development into a vibrant urban village of mixed-uses and mixed-incomes.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "At SVA, we believe in the power of 'place'—it can encourage greater achievement and spur new opportunities. This move allows us to practice our philosophy, not just for our clients, but for ourselves as well. We now have the space to continue providing outstanding work to our clients, and with room to grow."

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCI

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sva-architects-moves-santa-ana-office-to-larger-space-300658526.html

SOURCE SVA Architects, Inc.

Related Links

http://sva-architects.com

