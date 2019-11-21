SVA Architects Promotes Two Principals

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA continues to support the career growth of its staff by offering promotions to a number of stand-out leaders. The firm made almost a dozen significant promotions ranging from Associates to Principals, including the promotion of Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C and Judy S.K. Cheng, MBA, LEED AP to Principal. With offices in Santa Ana, Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu, SVA Architects is known for promoting smart growth, use of public transit, and improved educational environments throughout California and Hawaii.

Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C joined the firm in 2006, and has served as the project architect or project manager for many of the firm's institutional and mixed-use projects. Notable projects include: Redondo Union High School, Kamehameha Community Learning Center at Ma'ili, The Exchange at El Monte Gateway, and Twin Rivers in Sacramento. Mr. Herrero earned his BA in Architecture from Yale University.

Judy S.K. Cheng, MBA, LEED AP has been with the firm since its inception in 2003. In addition to her impressive resume of both private and public projects, she oversees SVA's business development, strategic planning, and marketing initiatives. Ms. Cheng earned her Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Southern California, and her MBA from UC Irvine.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "It's very rewarding to offer promotions to our deserving team members. All have been instrumental in our firm's growth. Congratulations to Nathan and Judy, who serve not only as exemplary project and client leaders, but mentor and lead our younger staff as well."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCI

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE SVA Architects, Inc.

Related Links

https://sva-architects.com

