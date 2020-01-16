Svetlana Gitman Joins AAA® as Commercial VP Covering Midwest

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA) announces that Svetlana Gitman has joined the organization as Commercial Vice President. She is based in the AAA's Chicago office, and in addition to Illinois, her coverage area includes Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

"Svetlana's experience as an attorney working with clients to resolve disputes through arbitration and mediation gives her a keen insight into the alternative dispute resolution services, and accompanying support, that parties on both sides require in order to ensure a smooth, equitable, and cost-effective process," said Robert Matlin, Esq., Senior Vice President of the AAA Commercial and Construction Divisions. "Her ADR expertise will be invaluable for tailoring our robust offering to arbitration and mediation parties and venues in the Chicago area and throughout the greater Midwest."

In addition to serving as the AAA's executive regional ADR expert and assisting parties with their large complex commercial arbitrations and mediations, Ms. Gitman will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the AAA roster in her covered region.

Ms. Gitman joins the AAA from Gordon & Rees where she practiced insurance law. She was previously a litigation attorney in the Corporate Law Department of State Farm Insurance. Ms. Gitman also served as Judicial Extern for judges in the Chancery Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County, and the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois.

Ms. Gitman is an active member of the Chicago Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section Executive Council, where she served as Secretary/Treasurer. In 2015, she won the State Farm Pro Bono Award for her volunteer work with the Wills for Heroes Foundation. Ms. Gitman also serves as an adjunct professor at Loyola University School of Law.

Ms. Gitman received her J.D. from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, where she served as Staff Editor of The John Marshall Law Review. She also graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in history.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered approximately 5.6 million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 26 offices in the United States, in addition to Mexico, Singapore, and Bahrain, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 99 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings. 993 international cases were filed with the ICDR in 2018, which offers parties a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

