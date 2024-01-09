SVP Acquires Remaining 40% of IPC Resulting in Full Ownership

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with over $18 billion of assets under management, today announced that SVP-managed funds have acquired the remaining 40% of IPC, resulting in full ownership. IPC is a global provider of mission-critical trading communication technology and network services to the financial markets industry.

SVP has owned 60% of IPC since 2021, after the firm led a transaction that reduced IPC's debt by over $400 million and provided new capital of $125 million, thereby delivering the resources for investment in long-term growth strategies.

Ari Barz, Managing Director on the North American Investment Team at SVP, said: "Over the last two years, we have been able to put IPC on significantly stronger footing. We are deeply familiar with the underlying strengths of the business and are excited about IPC's future, as demonstrated by our continued financial investment in the company. IPC is uniquely positioned to continue delivering solutions to their customers as the trading ecosystem evolves, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with the talented management team to bring IPC to the next stage of growth."

Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with SVP. IPC is executing an ambitious growth plan that will further enhance its already-leading position in the market with industry expertise, customer service and technology offerings."

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on opportunistic credit, special situations, private equity and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages over $18 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $45 billion of capital, including nearly $18 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 200 employees, including approximately 90 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.SVPGlobal.com.

About IPC

IPC is a global provider of mission-critical network services and trading communication technology to the financial markets community. With complete focus on this sector and 50 years of expertise, IPC provides customers with integrated solutions that support traders and participants across the entire trade lifecycle including sell-side and buy-side financial institutions, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, clearing and settlement firms, independent software vendors, corporate finance departments, financial information exchange providers and market data providers. IPC's offerings include a unified communications/application platform, award-winning trading positions, managed voice and data connectivity solutions, compliance technologies, infrastructure management and a suite of enhanced service offerings. IPC's global reach extends to more than 60 countries – including a network of 7,000 customer sites over 750 cities and an installed base of approximately 110,000 trading positions deployed worldwide. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, IPC has over 1,000 employees located throughout the Americas and the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. IPC's mission is to continually innovate to support collaboration across the global financial community and address our clients' needs in an ever-changing landscape. For more information, visit www.ipc.com.

