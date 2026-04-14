Swaggerty's Farm Expands Production with New Facility Expansion

A new 50,000-square-foot expansion boosts production capacity and efficiency while supporting continued growth.

KODAK, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned and operated Swaggerty's Farm has officially opened and begun operations at its new 50,000-square-foot production expansion in Kodak, Tennessee.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the East Tennessee-based company, increasing production capacity while enhancing efficiency and maintaining the high-quality standards customers have come to expect.

With the new expansion to the production facility opening in Kodak, Tennessee, Swaggerty’s Farm is expanding sausage production capacity while continuing the tradition of quality behind every product.

The new facility features modern, energy-efficient systems and innovative building materials, supporting Swaggerty's Farm's ongoing commitment to sustainability and continuous improvement.

For nearly a century, Swaggerty's Farm has produced premium sausage products in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Founded in 1930 by Lonas Swaggerty to support the family farm, the company has grown into a trusted national brand while remaining rooted in its East Tennessee heritage. Today, Swaggerty's Farm produces the top-selling boxed sausage patty on the market.

"Our growth is fueled by a simple philosophy: never forget where you started," said Doug Swaggerty, President and CEO. "This expansion allows us to scale our operations while protecting the integrity of our process. We're investing in our future so we can continue delivering the high standards our customers and community deserve."

Local general contract partner, Southern Constructors Inc., worked closely with Swaggerty's Farm to design and complete the project. Known for its work across East Tennessee, Southern Constructors Inc. played a key role in bringing the new facility to life.

For more information about Swaggerty's Farm, visit swaggertys.com

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

SOURCE Swaggerty's Farm