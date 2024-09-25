Swan Bitcoin Has Achieved SOC2 Type 1 Compliance

The independent audit and certification affirms that Swan's platform, infrastructure, tools, and processes meet industry best practices to protect sensitive client information.

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Bitcoin is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, marking a significant milestone in its dedication to ensuring the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality for its customers. This certification, awarded by Schellman, a high-ranking IT compliance attestation firm, details the suitability of design and operating effectiveness of controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality to protect sensitive data.

"Every day, we handle mission-critical information," said Yan Pritzker, Swan CTO. "This requires Swan to implement thorough security and risk controls across our whole domain, including network security, systems availability, and data confidentiality. With a SOC2-compliant environment, we are assuring our customers and partners that we can meet their stringent compliance requirements."

SOC 2 reports are performed in accordance with the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements 18 (SSAE 18) attestation standard issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification demonstrates that Swan meets industry best practices to assure clients that their data is being handled with the utmost care and protection.

"At Swan, security is a top priority," said Scott Kisser, Swan CISO. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance underscores our commitment to building trust by adhering to industry-leading security practices. This independent verification is another step in our continued journey to provide the most secure and trusted Bitcoin platform for our clients."

SOC 2 compliance brings critical benefits such as reduced risk, enhanced client trust, and the confidence that Swan Bitcoin is continuously improving its security posture. The completion of Swan's SOC 2 Type 1 report is the result of an independent audit conducted to ensure the proper design and effectiveness of a variety of controls. For more information, please visit trust.swanbitcoin.com .

About Swan

Swan is a leading Bitcoin financial services company with more than 130,000 clients. Established in 2019, Swan helps individuals and institutions to understand and invest in Bitcoin. The Swan app simplifies Bitcoin purchases with instant and recurring buys. Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. For HNWIs and businesses, Swan Private provides white-glove service for large purchases, treasury solutions, and inheritance planning. With Swan Vault, clients can easily custody their own Bitcoin with peace of mind. Swan Managed Mining provides clients with fully segregated and dedicated mining operations, catering to their unique requirements, opportunities, and strategic advantages. Swan prides itself on exceptional client service, making Bitcoin approachable to all. For more information, please visit swan.com .

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin