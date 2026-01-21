Swan Bitcoin Launches Swan Vault Plus with Human-Verified Withdrawal Protection

Live video verification, Jade Plus signing devices, and a purpose-built recovery assistant give families and businesses greater control over their Bitcoin

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Bitcoin , the leading Bitcoin wealth platform for families and businesses, today announced a series of major upgrades to Swan Vault, its collaborative self-custody solution designed for clients who want to own real Bitcoin directly and responsibly.

The updates introduce Swan Vault Plus, a new human-verified withdrawal protection layer, support for Blockstream Jade Plus signing devices, and the Swan Vault Recovery Assistant, a Swan-built recovery tool.

"These upgrades reflect a simple belief," said Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin. "Real Bitcoin ownership is a serious, long-term commitment. These improvements to Swan Vault reflect our commitment to help clients self-custody Bitcoin carefully and confidently across generations."

Human verification when it matters most

Swan Vault Plus is an optional, higher-touch security service designed specifically for Swan Vault clients who want an additional layer of protection without giving up control.

Vault Plus introduces live video verification with Swan's security team for Bitcoin transfers initiated via the Swan Vault dashboard.

Key elements include:

A baseline video verification to establish identity upfront

Live video confirmation is required for Bitcoin withdrawals via the Vault dashboard

withdrawals via the Vault dashboard A 72-hour withdrawal window after verification, followed by automatic relocking

Protection against account takeovers, scams, coercion, and irreversible mistakes

Vault Plus adds a deliberate human checkpoint before Bitcoin leaves a client's control, giving clients an additional layer of verification for maximum peace of mind.

Improved signing hardware

Going forward, all new Swan Vault welcome packages will include Blockstream Jade Plus signing devices.

Jade Plus builds on the same proven security foundations of the original Jade Classic with enhancements focused on usability. It features a larger, higher-resolution display and updated physical controls that make reviewing transaction details and navigating the device more intuitive.

There is no requirement for existing clients to upgrade. Swan Vault will continue to fully support Jade Classic devices.

"Blockstream Jade Plus signing devices are designed to be both intuitive and secure, making them the ideal complement to Swan Vault's client-focused approach," said Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. "This simplicity doesn't compromise security; rather, it seamlessly combines ease of use with robust protection, ensuring clients can confidently safeguard their assets without dealing with unnecessary technical complexity."

A clear and supported recovery path

Swan also announced the launch of the Swan Vault Recovery Assistant, a Swan-built application designed specifically to help Vault clients recover funds if recovery is ever required.

The Recovery Assistant allows clients to:

Independently sweep funds from their Swan Vault

View balances and transaction history

Recover across Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems

This tool becomes the primary Swan-supported recovery path for Vault clients, ensuring there is always a clear, documented way forward. The open-source Specter project remains a supported recovery method.

Built for real Bitcoin ownership

Swan Vault gives clients full control of their Bitcoin without requiring them to go it alone. Clients hold their own keys, while Swan provides human support, secure recovery options, and ongoing guidance without standing between clients and what they own.

Swan Vault is designed for families and businesses that think in decades and who want an ownership setup that can be responsibly maintained and passed on over time.

About Swan

Swan is the premier Bitcoin wealth platform serving families and businesses. Swan's mission-driven team simplifies Bitcoin custody, security, and investment through institutional-grade infrastructure, expert guidance, and white-glove service. Swan offers tax-advantaged retirement accounts, concierge trading, Bitcoin-backed lending, inheritance planning, tax-loss harvesting, and multi-generational Bitcoin stewardship. Secure custody options range from individually named accounts at regulated institutions to collaborative multi-signature self-custody. Learn more at swan.com .

About Blockstream

Blockstream is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream's sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables trustless Bitcoin swap settlements and secure, dependable smart contracts while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides colocation services to miners, across multiple enterprise-class mining facilities. Blockstream's Core Lightning implementation of the open Lightning Network protocol is the go-to code for enterprise Lightning Network deployments on Bitcoin. Blockstream Jade is an easy-to-use, open-source hardware wallet that offers advanced security for Bitcoin and Liquid assets. Blockstream Green is the world's most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.

Media Contact:

Kris Conesa

C-Suite Media Strategies

Kristopher Conesa

[email protected]

www.csuitepr.com

305-975-5934

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin