Swan Bitcoin to Participate in L.A. Bitcoin Week: A Celebration of Bitcoin Innovation and Community

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Bitcoin, a leading Bitcoin financial services company, has helped organize L.A. Bitcoin Week , an exciting opportunity to learn more about Bitcoin, the decentralized money, and engage with Bitcoin enthusiasts, investors, and industry leaders. The week promises a series of intimate and interactive events designed to foster deeper connections and meaningful discussions within the Bitcoin community.

What to Expect



LA Bitcoin Week delivers a series of diverse events, including in-depth talks, panels, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities—all against the beautiful backdrop of Santa Monica Beach.

Key Events Include:

Bungalow Kickoff Party

Date : Wednesday, October 16th

Time : 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Location : The Bungalow, Fairmont Hotel, 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

An elegant evening with dinner, drinks, and an atmosphere perfect for high-quality networking with the Bitcoin community.





Date : Thursday, October 17th

Time : 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Location : Casa Del Mar, 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA

Join us for a full day of discussions and panels led by prominent Bitcoiners like Cory Klippsten , Yan Pritzker , Brady Swenson , and Peter McCormack . Gain valuable insights and actionable advice to accelerate your Bitcoin journey.





Date : Friday, October 18th

Time : 11:45 AM - 6:00 PM

Location : Santa Monica Pier (Exact location to be announced)

An open-source festival hosted by the Santa Monica Bitcoin Office celebrating Bitcoin with a day of free activities and talks.





Date : Friday, October 18th

Time : 11:45 AM - 6:00 PM

Location : Pickle Pop, 1231 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA

Join the first-ever Pickleball tournament with Bitcoin prizes, sponsored by FOLD and organized by Proof of Workforce.





Date: Friday, October 18th

Time: 5:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Location: 1212 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA

A casual evening gathering with light fare and a cash bar, hosted by Anders. Come for the conversations, stay for the community.

Featured Speakers

Engage with top voices in the Bitcoin space, including:

Cory Klippsten – CEO of Swan and investor 65+ early-stage tech companies

– CEO of Swan and investor 65+ early-stage tech companies Yan Pritzker – CTO and Co-founder of Swan, author of Inventing Bitcoin

– CTO and Co-founder of Swan, author of Lisa Hough – Strategic advisor and former SVP at Unchained Capital

Strategic advisor and former SVP at Unchained Capital Matthew Kratter – Founder of the Bitcoin University YouTube channel

– Founder of the University YouTube channel Bob Burnett – CEO of Barefoot Mining

Tickets & Special Offers

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the most exclusive Bitcoin gathering in Los Angeles. Visit LA Bitcoin Week to secure your tickets now. Use code LA2024 at checkout for an additional $100 off LA Bitcoin Day at Casa Del Mar or code LAlocals for a special additional discount if you'd like to attend both the party and the event.

About Swan

Swan is a leading Bitcoin financial services company with more than 130,000 clients. Established in 2019, Swan helps individuals and institutions to understand and invest in Bitcoin. The Swan app simplifies Bitcoin purchases with instant and recurring buys. Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. For HNWIs and businesses, Swan Private provides white-glove service for large purchases, treasury solutions, and inheritance planning. With Swan Vault, clients can easily custody their own Bitcoin with peace of mind. Swan Managed Mining provides clients with fully segregated and dedicated mining operations, catering to their unique requirements, opportunities, and strategic advantages. Swan prides itself on exceptional client service, making Bitcoin accessible to all. For more information, please visit swan.com .

