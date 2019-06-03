Swarovski Optik Initiates Cloud ERP Project with Infor

MUNICH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that it has entered into a corporate agreement with Swarovski Optik KG . The world-leading traditional manufacturer of high quality, high precision long distance optics based in Tyrol (Austria) has decided to deploy Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise.

Swarovski Optik KG was founded in 1949 as a subsidiary of today's Swarovski Group. It has emerged as a world-leading manufacturer of binoculars, riflescopes, telescopes and optronic devices, particularly in the premium sector. The products are manufactured exclusively at the headquarters in Absam (Tyrol, Austria) and have been awarded repeatedly for displaying high-quality technological innovations and design. Swarovski Optik has about 1,000 employees active in around 90 markets.

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise is a flexible, scalable cloud platform. It is tailored to the business needs of the manufacturing industry and is available through a Software-as-a-Service subscription.

"We are very much looking forward to working with Infor," say Dr. Gerd Schreiter (Board Member Technology) and Mag. Christian Neff (Vice President SCM), Swarovski Optik. "Infor CloudSuite Industrial Manufacturing is an innovative software package that optimally supports our future business challenges."

"We are delighted to be working with an innovative market leader in its industry. Providing Swarovski Optik with our advanced software solutions is a huge success for us," says Jörg Jung, Managing Director Central and East Europe, Infor. "The signing of this agreement and the confidence placed in us once again show that our business strategy, with its focus on industry-specific cloud technology, is the right one - and that we can help our customers achieve their goals, whatever they may be."

About Swarovski Optik KG

SWAROVSKI OPTIK, based in Absam, Tyrol, is part of the Swarovski Group . Founded in 1949, the Austrian company specialises in the development and manufacture of high-precision long-range optical instruments. Binoculars, telescopes, riflescopes and optronic instruments are preferred by demanding users worldwide. The company's success is based on its innovative strength, on the quality and intrinsic value of its products, as well as on their functional and aesthetic design. The appreciation of nature is an essential part of the company philosophy and finds its expression in the exemplary environmentally friendly production and in a sustainable commitment within the framework of selected nature conservation projects.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

