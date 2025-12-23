Swedish Businesses Shift from AI Curiosity to Action, Says Dstny Sweden

Market moving from "looks cool" to "it's in the budget" as demand for AI-powered communications accelerates.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish businesses have moved decisively from AI curiosity to implementation throughout 2025, with AI now representing 20% of new sales at Dstny Sweden, expected to reach 30% in 2026.

"Early this year, customers said 'looks nice, could consider it.' Now they're asking 'when should we implement?'" said Jonas Angleflod, Managing Director of Dstny Sweden. "FOMO is real – businesses see competitors moving ahead and don't want to be left behind."

Jonas Angleflod MD Dstny Sweden

As the so-called Silicon Valhalla, Sweden is emerging as a European AI development hub alongside London and the US, but Swedish businesses remain cautious adopters. With some confidence still lacking in key use cases, data sovereignty is also a key concern, which Dstny addresses through Swedish AI models running on Swedish infrastructure.

Customer demand is evolving in two waves. The first focuses on AI-assisted insights such as call analysis and sentiment tracking. The second wave involves deeper automation, connecting AI to business systems like Magento and Shopify to handle tasks like order lookups and customer service.

"Customers no longer want to change their processes to fit our software," said Jonas. "They want AI that works within their existing workflows."

Dstny Sweden will launch an automation platform add-on in January 2026, enabling businesses to trigger workflows based on sentiment, keywords, and custom business rules.

Looking ahead, Jonas predicts a shift from AI as "sidekick" to AI as "agent" – gradually reducing human workload while humans take on a managerial role, coaching and overseeing AI systems.

About Dstny

Dstny makes hybrid work actually work by simplifying business communications across all boundaries — devices, locations, teams, and applications. Our solutions combine mobile-first architecture with patented technology to seamlessly integrate voice, video, and messaging into business-critical tools.

Through our AI-enabled platform and world-leading Microsoft Teams integration, we empower over 4 million users across 80+ markets to connect effortlessly with colleagues and customers, no matter where they work.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has over 1,000 employees in 7 European countries.

