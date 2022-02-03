Sweeping Changes Signal a New Era in Shopping for Office Furniture Online

When a visitor lands on the homepage ( www.madisonliquidators.com ) they are greeted with a completely new and attractive web design that offers substance to match the impeccable new style. Additions beyond the design include trending products, easy to access popular categories, and a full list of product brands that Madison Liquidators carries.

The biggest change to the portal is the addition of a new search engine which is now the primary method of browsing. This engine not only features products that are most relevant to customers, but also informative blog posts crafted by industry professionals that are designed to help customers through the informational stage of the purchasing process. The engine implementation is a major upgrade from the traditional directory browsing experience that Madison Liquidators previously offered and is the foundation of the company moving forward.

Another update to the website is the inclusion of suggested products which will work seamlessly with products the customer is interested in. Not only are these suggestions made on main product pages but the inclusion of a "More Options" button presents customers with a complete list of accessories that the Madison Liquidators team suggests for any given product. This option was added to ensure customers receive the right office furniture and that they are not left guessing as to which products are ascetically compatible with the item they are purchasing. Matching and consistent office furniture products throughout the customer's space is guaranteed.

With this rollout Madison Liquidators seeks to solidify itself as a key player in the office furniture industry. From concept to implementation the Madison Liquidators team focused on the needs of customers and providing customers the ability to easily find and purchase office furniture that meets the needs of their space. The specialists at Madison Liquidators are ready to be the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to the search for office furniture.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators