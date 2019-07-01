Sweet Charity To Benefit American Red Cross Service To The Armed Forces Throughout July At Texas de Brazil Churrascarias Nationwide

"The American Red Cross provides vital support for our men and women in the military and their families, and we're proud to offer a new way our guests can participate to raise funds required to respond to the challenges of military service," says Salim Asrawi, president and chief operating officer for the Brazilian steakhouse group. "This monthlong campaign's results will support our military, veterans and their families as they prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service," he adds.

Desserts are served a la carte to complement the renowned rodizio-style menu which includes the expansive salad area and mouth-watering meats grilled over natural charcoal and carved tableside by gauchos. The dessert selections include flan, a rich papaya cream and Brazilian Cheesecake plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake, and key lime pie.

The mission of Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces is to provide humanitarian support to service members, veterans and their families around the clock, around the globe, under a trusted symbol. Every day across America, men and women answer this nation's call to serve in the United States Armed Forces. Over the past nine years, Texas de Brazil restaurant events have raised nearly $230,000 for the nonprofit.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

