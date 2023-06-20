Sweet Deal for Salt Lakers: Wendy's Celebrates Summer with New Late-Night Hours and FREE Nugg Offer on "Shortest" Night of the Year

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

To celebrate the arrival of summer and the "shortest" night of the year, Wendy's is satisfying those late-night cravings with a FREE 6 pc. Nuggs with any purchase*. That's right, when you stop in and purchase a sweet or salty treat, like the limited-time Strawberry Frosty or a classic Hot & Crispy Fry, you can enjoy a FREE late-night nugg offer worth staying up for!

Wendy’s is fueling Salt Lake City’s night owls on the “shortest” night of the year with FREE 6 Pc Nugg with purchase offer.

WHERE & WHEN:

Beginning on the first day of summer, Wednesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 25, Wendy's will help satisfy Salt Lake City's late-night cravings at participating locations via an exclusive offer in the Wendy's app or on the website.*

So go ahead, plan a midnight meal complete with Nuggs, Hot & Crispy Fries with fry sauce and a sweet Strawberry Frosty because your favorite redhead is now open until midnight or later.**

WHY:

With Wendy's new hours, Salt Lakers can order a quality, craveable meal and get a FREE fan-favorite nugg order - morning, noon and midnight or later. This deal makes summertime the sweetest time of year.

HOW:

Locals can get this one-time use deal in the Wendy's mobile app or on the website.*

Even better - there's more free stuff in your future - with the app, you'll earn points when ordering with Wendy's Rewards™***. (Psstt...that means free food for ordering your favorite Wendy's menu items!)

So go ahead, your late-night cravings are calling.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy's App or website. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's App or website. Subject to cancellation or modification. See offers in Wendy's App or order.wendys.com for further details.

**Hours may vary by location at participating U.S. Wendy's.

***Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company