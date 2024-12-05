Sweet James Accident Attorneys and Steve Mehr Partner with FuelFest Scottsdale to Support Paul Walker's Reach Out Worldwide Foundation

News provided bySweet James LLP
Dec 05, 2024, 12:45 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet James Accident Attorneys, renowned for delivering justice and compassionate advocacy for accident victims, proudly announces its partnership with FuelFest Scottsdale. As the official accident attorney of FuelFest, Sweet James joins forces with this unique celebration of car culture to support Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), the late Paul Walker's humanitarian foundation. This partnership underscores Sweet James' commitment to making a positive impact while uniting fans and communities for a meaningful cause.
Set to take place in Scottsdale, Arizona, this December, FuelFest combines an electrifying automotive experience with philanthropy. Featuring live music, drifting demonstrations, and an unparalleled display of custom cars, the event is hosted by Cody Walker, Paul Walker's brother, and Tyrese Gibson, actor and fellow Fast & Furious star. A portion of FuelFest's proceeds will benefit ROWW, advancing its mission to provide critical relief to those impacted by natural disasters.
"FuelFest is more than a celebration of car culture—it's a platform for giving back, and that aligns perfectly with who we are at Sweet James," said Steve Mehr, Co-Founder and Partner at Sweet James Accident Attorneys. "We help people rebuild their lives after devastating accidents. By supporting this event and Reach Out Worldwide, we're extending our commitment to helping others and creating positive change in communities."
About Reach Out Worldwide
Founded by Paul Walker, ROWW is a nonprofit organization that sends relief teams to disaster-stricken areas, providing much-needed resources and support. The foundation continues Paul's legacy of using passion and purpose to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
About FuelFest
FuelFest, created by Cody Walker, blends a passion for cars with live entertainment, making it a one-of-a-kind event that gives back to the community. Fans of motorsports, music, and philanthropy come together to celebrate culture and creativity while supporting ROWW's life-saving efforts.
About Sweet James Accident Attorneys
Sweet James Accident Attorneys is a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims rebuild their lives. Co-Founder and Partner Steve Mehr leads a team committed to securing justice and uplifting the communities they serve, with a track record of delivering substantial recoveries for clients. If you or someone you love has been injured in an accident, Sweet James Accident Attorneys can help. Contact Sweet James at (800) 900-0000 or visit SweetJames.com for a free consultation.
For more information about FuelFest Scottsdale, visit FuelFest.com.
Join Sweet James, Steve Mehr, and the FuelFest community in Scottsdale this December to celebrate car culture, support ROWW, and make a difference in the lives of those in need.
