Sweet James Appoints Attorney Emily Mehr as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet James Accident Attorneys proudly announces the appointment of Emily Mehr as Chief Operating Officer (COO). This leadership move reinforces the firm's mission to deliver faster, smarter, and more compassionate support for accident victims and their families.

Emily Mehr brings over 20 years of legal experience to her role, including 15 years as the owner and managing attorney of a successful workers' contingency law firm. As COO, she will oversee all operational areas of the firm and lead the transformation of the client experience—from the very first call through final resolution, ensuring a seamless, human-centered journey. "When people call us, they're often in pain, confused, and overwhelmed," said Emily Mehr. "My job is to make sure they feel seen, supported, and cared for every step of the way."



Trial Attorney and Managing Partner Bobby Taghavi added,"This firm was built to fight for everyday people. Emily brings a level of leadership, precision, and compassion that will take our client experience to a new standard."

About Emily Mehr

Emily Mehr is a seasoned attorney and strategic leader with over two decades of legal expertise. Prior to joining Sweet James, she owned and operated her own employment and workers' compensation law firm, where she oversaw all aspects of litigation and firm operations. Emily's passion for building strong teams, streamlining systems, and improving client experience makes her a powerful force in shaping the future of Sweet James.

About Sweet James Accident Attorneys

Sweet James is one of the nation's leading personal injury law firms, proudly serving clients across California, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and beyond. With over $2 billion recovered and a reputation for elite legal service and unmatched client care, Sweet James is the go-to firm for accident victims who want results and respect. Call (800) 900-0000 or visit SweetJames.com to get help now.

