Sweet James Co-Founders Steve Mehr and James Bergener Announce $250,000 Community Impact Fund in Partnership with 211 LA to Provide Temporary Housing for Southern California Wildfire Victims

"So many families have lost everything and are left wondering how to rebuild their lives. We knew we had to act," said Steve Mehr, Co-Founder and Partner at Sweet James Accident Attorneys. "Through the Community Impact Fund, we're committed to helping individuals and families connect with safe temporary housing as they begin the difficult journey of recovery."

To amplify the impact of this initiative, Sweet James is partnering with 211 LA, a trusted community resource organization, to coordinate and provide temporary housing solutions. Sweet James is matching all donations up to $125,000, with the goal of raising a total of $250,000 to start. These funds will be used to ensure that individuals and families facing the uncertainty of displacement have access to safe and secure temporary shelter.

The goal of the Community Impact Fund is simple: to offer immediate support and peace of mind to those in need while their communities begin the long process of rebuilding.

How You Can Help:

Sweet James invites the community to stand with them in this critical time of need. Donations can be made by visiting SweetJamesCares.com .

"We're more than attorneys—we're your neighbors, and we're here for you," added James Bergener, Founding Attorney of Sweet James Accident Attorneys. "Together, we can provide relief, restore hope, and help families take their first steps toward recovery."

For more information on the Community Impact Fund or how to get involved, visit SweetJamesCares.com.

About Sweet James Accident Attorneys:

Sweet James Accident Attorneys is dedicated to not only protecting the rights of accident victims but also supporting communities impacted by disasters, such as wildfires. With a proven track record of delivering justice and aid, the firm is proud to extend its commitment to service beyond the courtroom through initiatives like the Community Impact Fund. Whether helping victims of accidents or providing relief in times of crisis, Sweet James stands ready to support those in need and rebuild stronger communities.

About 211 LA:

211 LA is a nonprofit organization that serves as a vital connection point for Los Angeles County residents in need of health, human, and social services. With a 24/7 helpline and a network of resources, 211 LA provides critical support for housing, food, disaster relief, and more. The organization's commitment to community resilience and recovery aligns with Sweet James' mission to provide comprehensive assistance to those in need.

