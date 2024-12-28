Sweet James, partners with KCAL News to Donate Thousands of Dollars in Toys to Chips For Kids led by Managing Partner and Former Prosecutor, Bobby Taghavi

"It really hits home for me because I'm a former prosecutor and I've worked with the California Highway Patrol—they have the most amazing men and women," said Bobby Taghavi, Managing Partner and former prosecutor at Sweet James. "It was important for Sweet James to partner with them to give back to the community and to the kids, especially during the holiday season. Every child deserves to experience the magic of the season, and we're honored to provide these toys so they can feel that joy."

Chips For Kids is a longstanding tradition that unites local organizations and the community to ensure children facing hardships can still celebrate the holidays. By collaborating with KCAL News, Sweet James amplified the impact of the drive and encouraged others to join the cause, bringing hope and happiness to families who need it most.

For more information about Sweet James, its community initiatives, or to seek legal assistance, visit SweetJames.com or call (800) 900-0000.

About Sweet James

Sweet James is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families rebuild their lives following accidents. Led by Co-Founding Attorneys Steve Mehr, James Bergener, and Managing Partner and former prosecutor Bobby Taghavi, Sweet James is committed to securing justice for clients while actively giving back to the community through partnerships like Chips For Kids with KCAL News.

SOURCE Sweet James LLP