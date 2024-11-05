Sweet James Renews Partnership with the Los Angeles Clippers for NBA 2024-2025 Season Post this

"Renewing our partnership with the Clippers, especially as they enter a new chapter with the Intuit Dome, symbolizes our dedication to greatness," said Steve Mehr, Co-Founding Partner of Sweet James. "We're proud to be aligned with a team that mirrors our values of hard work, determination, and achieving the best outcomes for those we serve."

This season is particularly momentous as it marks the highly anticipated opening of Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Partnering with the Clippers during this historic milestone reinforces Sweet James' commitment to excellence and community engagement, ensuring their presence alongside one of the NBA's most dynamic franchises.

As the Clippers embark on a promising new season in their state-of-the-art arena, Sweet James continues to be the trusted partner for those seeking justice after life-altering accidents. With a shared mission to perform at the highest level, this partnership signifies a winning collaboration that both fans and clients can celebrate.

For more information about Sweet James and this exciting partnership, please visit www.sweetjames.com or call 800-900-0000.

About Sweet James

Sweet James Accident Attorneys is a personal injury law firm dedicated to securing justice for accident victims who have suffered serious injuries. With a proven track record of successful verdicts and settlements, Sweet James provides compassionate and effective legal representation, ensuring that injured individuals receive the compensation they need to recover and rebuild their lives. If you or someone you love has been injured in an accident, please reach out to Sweet James Accident Attorneys at 800-900-0000 and visit www.SweetJames.com .

About the LA Clippers

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have posted 13 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers are committed to the City of Los Angeles, and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that help level the playing field for youth in Southern California. The team's home games and Training Center are both located in their new arena, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.

About Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers officially opened on August 15, 2024. The venue will host hundreds of sporting events and concerts each year. Located in Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome is built different -- it will redefine fans' expectations for live experiences and change the music landscape in Los Angeles. Media information about Intuit Dome is available HERE . To sign up to receive all Intuit Dome press releases and updates, email [email protected] and follow @IntuitDomePR .

SOURCE Sweet James LLP