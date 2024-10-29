Sweet James Secures $17.4 Million Jury Verdict for Injured Accident Victims in Hanford, California, the Largest Verdict in Kings County History

The case involved a severe collision in which a City of Hanford tree-trimming truck, traveling at 51 miles per hour, ran a stop sign and struck the plaintiffs' vehicle. As a result of the crash, the victims sustained significant orthopedic and head injuries.

Despite the defense's refusal to offer significant settlement money before trial—citing the lack of noteworthy verdicts in Kings County since 2010—Sweet James remained unwavering in its dedication to securing justice for their clients. Through expert litigation and relentless advocacy, Sweet James attorneys, Ashkahn Mohamadi and Bobby Taghavi, achieved the $17.4 million jury verdict, far exceeding the defense's offer and setting a new precedent in the county.

"This verdict is a testament to the strength and resilience of our clients," said attorney Steve Mehr, Founding Partner at Sweet James. "Our firm is dedicated to fighting for justice, and this case underscores the importance of legal representation in ensuring accident victims receive the compensation they deserve. We are proud to have helped our clients secure this life-changing verdict."

"This verdict should send a message to insurance companies and big government: at this firm we believe in full justice, not discount justice. If you do wrong, we intend on holding you responsible for the harm you cause," said Ashkahn Mohamadi.

This victory serves as a reminder of the unexpected risks drivers face on the road and the critical need for legal support following serious accidents.

For more information about Sweet James, please visit www.sweetjames.com or call 800-900-0000.

About Sweet James

Sweet James Accident Attorneys is a personal injury law firm dedicated to securing justice for accident victims who have suffered serious injuries. With a proven track record of successful verdicts and settlements, Sweet James provides compassionate and effective legal representation, ensuring that injured individuals receive the compensation they need to recover and rebuild their lives. If you or someone you love has been injured in an accident, please reach out to Sweet James Accident Attorneys at 800-900-0000 and visit www.SweetJames.com.

SOURCE Sweet James LLP