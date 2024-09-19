Sweet PLAY-list: Candy Crush Saga Teams Up with Kimbra, TOKiMONSTA, and Łaszewo to Drop New Beats

This comes off the back of new research from King®, makers of Candy Crush Saga, that suggests 75% of American adults have lost touch with their playful side, and 82% agree that dabbling in daily play will significantly improve their overall well-being.

Author, researcher, and game designer Dr. Jane McGonigal underscores that daily play is vital for fostering creativity, restoring joy, and reducing stress. "It's simple — daily play allows us to feel good and be happy, with its benefits proven time and time again," says Dr. McGonigal. "Music has always been a powerful medium for play – whether it's discovering new playlists, mixing tracks, or immersing in live gigs – it allows us to escape, unleash creativity, and fully embrace the joy of letting loose."

As pioneers in play since 2012, Candy Crush Saga invited Kimbra, TOKiMONSTA, and Łaszewo to sample and add a fresh spin to the game's iconic sounds; turning them into three new tracks, now live exclusively within the game:

Kimbra ft Candy Crush , "Honeycomb" — weaves in candified sounds to create a song that feels both nostalgic and explosive.

, "Honeycomb" — weaves in candified sounds to create a song that feels both nostalgic and explosive. TOKiMONSTA ft Candy Crush , "Floating" — blends electronic rhythms with iconic Candy Crush elements like the wobble and accordions, pushing the boundaries of her genre.

, "Floating" — blends electronic rhythms with iconic Candy Crush elements like the wobble and accordions, pushing the boundaries of her genre. Łaszewo feat Candy Crush, "Too Sweet" — brings a fresh perspective by combining in-game audio with dynamic beats and playful lyrics, breaking traditional musical molds.

With this collaboration, Grammy award-winning Kimbra marks a new chapter in her artistic journey. She says "I like to approach my work with a sense of curiosity and discovery— that playfulness is at the heart of my creative process. Sampling the Candy Crush sounds was a wonderful reminder of the joy and freedom that music allows, and resulted in a track I'm so proud of that it's earned a spot on my upcoming album."

These tracks come hot on the heels of Candy Crush Saga kicking off its third annual Music Season tournament on September 19th — an in-game competition where players participate in challenges themed around music to win special rewards. This year, the tournament introduces its most unique prize yet: the Sweet Sound Passport, an exclusive reward that grants the top 10 players tickets to three concerts of their choice practically anywhere in the world. The free-to-enter Candy Crush Music Season tournament is available in 21 markets across the globe and is open to anyone over 18 years old who reaches Level 25 and above.

Luken Aragon, VP of Marketing for Candy Crush Saga at King, said: "Candy Crush Saga is about creating joyful experiences that are inspired by our mission of Making the World Playful, and our collaboration with these incredible artists elevates that. With our Music Season tournament offering once-in-a-lifetime live music experiences, we're bringing the thrill of music and gaming together like never before."

Over the last few years, Candy Crush Saga has been turning up the volume in the music scene with standout collaborations, including dropping iconic music videos in-game, previewing huge stars' songs before their general release and launching a limited-edition jewelry collab for tournament winners.

The tracks and music videos will be available in-game from September 19th, and available across Spotify, YouTube, and other social channels starting September 20th. Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game and global tournament, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com.

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles, and progress through more than 17,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Windows App Store, and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for six years, and King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

About Kimbra

Kimbra is a New Zealand-born, Two time Grammy-winning experimental pop artist known for her genre-blending sound and bold creative vision. She first gained global recognition with "Somebody That I Used to Know," her duet with Gotye, which topped charts worldwide in 23 countries. Kimbra's upcoming album, Idols & Vices (Vol. 1), comes out on September 24th 2024, and explores the theme of toxic celebrity worship and our shape-shifting identities online. It features collaborations with BANKS, Dram, and Sahtyre artists. Alongside her music, Kimbra shares her artistic journey through her Substack newsletter and her podcast Playing With Fire.

About TOKiMONSTA

Kimbra TOKiMONSTA is a Grammy-nominated producer, artist, and label founder. Known for her genre-blending sound and innovative production, her seventh album, Eternal Reverie, explores themes of resilience and joy, capturing the transformative power of music. After overcoming personal challenges, including a life-threatening brain condition, she continues to push creative boundaries, blending influences from global cultures. With a career marked by fearless experimentation, TOKiMONSTA remains a dynamic force in electronic music, inspiring and transporting listeners. She founded the Los Angeles-based record label Young Art Records in 2014 and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. The label debuted with the release of her mini-album Desiderium, which features Anderson.Paak and Joyce Wrice. Additional collaborations from Young Art include Ambré, EARTHGANG, Ryuichi Sakamoto, The Drums, Isaiah Rashad, Yuna, and Selah Sue.

About Łaszewo

Łaszewo is a rising electronic trio from Santa Barbara, California, made up of producers Matt Ehrlich, Justin De La Fuente, and singer Keeva Bouley. With a style that defies categorization, their dynamic energy has earned them spots at major festivals like Lights All Night, EDC Orlando, and Splash House. Since their first single release in 2018, Łaszewo has been gaining attention for their unique approach to electronic music, bringing new depth and creativity to the genre. The group recently released their debut album, "IN COLOR" in August and is now embarking on their second ever headline tour across 20 cities in the US and Canada. The new album and tickets are available on their website, www.laszewo.com.

