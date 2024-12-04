Sweet Season's Greetings: Wendy's Kicks Off the Countdown to Frosty Key Tags

Wendy's $3 Frosty Key Tags return December 9, gifting fans a free Jr. Frosty with purchase through 2025 while supporting foster care adoption

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The countdown is on, and the wait is nearly over! Wendy's® beloved Frosty® Key Tags are officially returning to restaurants and in-app on December 9. The $3 Frosty Key Tag offers fans free Jr. Frosty Treats with purchase all year long – an extra sweet deal at a great value.

Wendy’s® $3 Frosty® Key Tags return to offer fans a free Jr. Frosty with purchase all-year-long!

Proceeds from each Frosty Key Tag sold will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its commitment to find safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care.*

WHERE & WHEN:

Just in time for the holidays, Wendy's fans can purchase a Frosty Key Tag from December 9, 2024, through February 16, 2025, at participating U.S. Wendy's locations. A free Jr. Frosty with purchase can be redeemed using the physical keychain or digital version in the Wendy's app from December 9, 2024, through December 31, 2025.

WHY:

Wendy's Frosty Key Tags are beloved by fans of all ages as a personal gift or stocking stuffer for family and friends. Share sweet season's greetings with the community through Frosty Key Tags— from the mail carrier to teacher to a stranger in a grocery store—everyone is sure to love this year-round treat. Plus, each Frosty Key Tag purchase directly helps find forever families for youth in foster care by supporting the Foundation.

To date, the Foundation has helped find forever families for more than 14,800 children across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about Frosty Key Tags and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Frosty Key Tags or the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

HOW:

Head to your nearest Wendy's for a physical keychain or check out the mobile app to purchase a digital Frosty Key Tag. If interested in purchasing a bulk order, visit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,** freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Available at participating U.S. Wendy's while supplies last. 90% of every $3 Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Not valid for menu items with mix-ins, swirls or toppings.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company