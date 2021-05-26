SweeTARTS® Celebrates Brighter and Bolder Chewy Line with Influencer Flossybaby and TikTok Sweepstakes

With a little help from TikTok content-creating queen Flossybaby , SweetTARTS is calling on fans to show off their very own TikToks celebrating their love for the chewy SweeTARTS candies. Now through June 7, sweet tooths can enter for a chance to win an exclusive first look at a future Chewy SweeTARTS innovation, an honorary "CEO of Chewy SweeTARTS" title and a year's supply of the new and improved Chewy SweeTARTS candies.

Deliciously Craveable Chewy SweeTARTS Candies Get a Massive Update

Now on store shelves nationwide, Chewy SweeTARTS is reintroducing three multi-sensory, colorful products to its portfolio – all of which are BOTH delightfully sweet and delicately tart candies:

SweeTARTS Mini Chewy: Tiny in size but big on taste, SweeTARTS Mini Chewy deliver the classic SweeTARTS flavor in a mouth-watering sensation that's now equal parts sweeter and tangier.

Tiny in size but big on taste, SweeTARTS Mini Chewy deliver the classic SweeTARTS flavor in a mouth-watering sensation that's now equal parts sweeter and tangier. SweeTARTS Chewy Extreme Sours: Pucker up! SweeTARTS Chewy Sours turns up the tart with candies that are powerfully sour and finish with a touch of sweet, now with a bolder, thrill-seeking flavor.

Pucker up! SweeTARTS Chewy Sours turns up the tart with candies that are powerfully sour and finish with a touch of sweet, now with a bolder, thrill-seeking flavor. SweeTARTS Giant Chewy: Giant Chewy SweeTARTS take the amazing, sweet and tart flavor combination of Original SweeTARTS to the next level with supersized, over-the-top fun, now with an improved chewy candy texture.

"At SweeTARTS, we love making candies that are as vibrant and bold as our consumers who enjoy eating them," said Ashley Incarnato, Marketing Director for the SweeTARTS brand at Ferrara. "Our chewy candies are fan-favorites, embracing the duality of our product that is BOTH sweet and tart. When we saw an opportunity to bring an even bolder, fruitier candy to the market, we jumped at the chance to be classic AND fresh with this Chewy SweeTARTS relaunch. We can't wait for our fans to try the new line-up, and who knows, maybe even come aboard as the #CEOofChewySweeTARTS!"

Help SweeTARTS Find the New #CEOofChewySweeTARTS on TikTok

In light of Chewy SweeTARTS' makeover, the search is on for a CEO with the fresh creds to match. And SweeTARTS is getting a little help from someone who knows a thing or two about freshness, TikTok star Flossybaby.

Now through June 7, Flossybaby and SweeTARTS are inviting fans to make a TikTok using the hashtags #CEOofChewySweeTARTS and #Sweepstakes to celebrate the chewy treats and demonstrate exactly why they deserve to take the reigns as the honorary CEO of Chewy SweeTARTS. Content will be selected at random – with favorite entries re-posted to the SweeTARTS TikTok page. The winner, who will also score an entire year's supply of Chewy SweeTARTS, will be announced in mid-June. For official sweepstakes rules, please visit: https://bit.ly/3bCIQUK.

Chewy SweeTARTS are available now at mass grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying flavor combination of delightfully sweet and delicately tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Ropes, SweeTARTS Rope Bites, SweeTARTS Chewy, and several seasonal favorites.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Pischke, Ferrara

[email protected]

Hannah Gettleman, Golin

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara

Related Links

http://www.ferrarausa.com

