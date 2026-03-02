SweeTARTS®, NERDS® and Trolli® Introduce Limited-edition Packs to Celebrate U.S. Soccer Partnership

Ferrara, the Official Candy Partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, Debuts Themed Flavors and Packaging to 'Sweeten the Fandom'

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its newly announced multi-year partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation, Ferrara is kicking off the season with limited-edition product offerings across three of its beloved brands, including a new SweeTARTS® Ropes flavor, the return of Berry Punch NERDS® Gummy Clusters® and a soccer-themed Trolli® Sour Brite Squad pack.

Designed to elevate every game day moment – from pre- to post-match celebrations – the exclusive lineup aims to spark excitement, encourage celebrations and create shared moments for fans nationwide leading up to the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

SweeTARTS Ropes GOOAAL-DEN Pineapple Punch brings a winning twist with an all-new pineapple punch flavor. A tangy fruit punch filling wrapped in soft, bendable ropes delivers the perfect sweet-meets-fruity bite for in-the-moment snacking. With pineapple ranking as the third most desired emerging flavor in sugar confectionery 1 , it's a natural choice for this soccer-inspired lineup.

brings a winning twist with an all-new pineapple punch flavor. A tangy fruit punch filling wrapped in soft, bendable ropes delivers the perfect sweet-meets-fruity bite for in-the-moment snacking. With pineapple ranking as the third most desired emerging flavor in sugar confectionery , it's a natural choice for this soccer-inspired lineup. NERDS Gummy Clusters Candy Berry Punch Breakaway returns as a fan-favorite but with a soccer-ready twist. "Berry Punch Breakaway" pairs the iconic NERDS Gummy Clusters signature gummy center and tangy, crunchy shell with red, white and blue packaging. This marks the first RED, WHITE and BLUE U.S. Soccer–themed release of this delicious raspberry, cherry and punch combination.

returns as a fan-favorite but with a soccer-ready twist. "Berry Punch Breakaway" pairs the iconic NERDS Gummy Clusters signature gummy center and tangy, crunchy shell with red, white and blue packaging. This marks the first RED, WHITE and BLUE U.S. Soccer–themed release of this delicious raspberry, cherry and punch combination. Trolli Sour Brite Squad joins the lineup with an "All-Star" Sour Trio. Known for its uniquely shaped crawlers and neon-brite colors, this mix brings together berry and citrus combinations, including Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade, and Raspberry-Orange. With three fun shapes in every bag, this team is ready to take your game-time experience up a notch

"We know our consumers are looking for fresh, exciting ways to experience game day," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Ferrara. "By putting an unexpected U.S. Soccer twist on our iconic brands like NERDS, Trolli and SweeTARTS, we're bringing the energy and excitement that fuels U.S. Soccer Team fandom this season – whether they're cheering at home, in the stands or even online."

All packs include bold U.S. Soccer graphics, playful soccer-inspired details and collectible packaging. Beginning Friday, April 3, fans can also enter for a chance to win weekly U.S. National Soccer team prizes, including U.S. Soccer gear, limited-edition swag and matchday tickets – with opportunities to earn additional entries throughout the summer. For MORE ways to celebrate U.S. Soccer Fandom learn more at www.SweetenTheFandom.com!

"Fandom isn't just about what happens on the pitch; it's about the rituals, the shared traditions and the moments that bring people together," said Catherine Newman, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at U.S. Soccer. "With Ferrara, we're extending that experience beyond the stadium, creating joyful touchpoints that make being a U.S. Soccer fan even more fun and memorable."

Taking the partnership even further, these initiatives extend in stores and across the U.S., featuring co-branded creative campaigns, on-site stadium activations – including Ferrara's first-ever fan engagement experience – sampling programs and community engagement events. Fans can also enjoy additional Ferrara favorites throughout the soccer season. For more information on the partnership or the full list of brands included, visit: https://www.ferrara.com/us/en/us-soccer-and-ferrara-launch-new-partnership-sweeten-fan-experiences.

These limited-time offerings are available now at select retailers and will roll out nationwide through September, in 3 ounce, 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 6.3-ounce, 8-ounce, 9-ounce and 12.3-ounce packs – perfect for solo snacking or sharing with friends and family.

*Sweepstakes Details: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./ D.C., who are 18+. Promotion consists of weekly random drawings. Subject to full Official Rules at www.SweetenTheFandom.com. Begins 04/03/26 at 12:00:01 a.m. CDT and ends 09/07/26 at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. For complete details including free method of entry and Official Rules, scan the QR code included on the Promotion signage with your web-enabled mobile device or visit www.SweetenTheFandom.com. Total ARV of all prizes: $50,000. Actual prizes may vary from image shown. Odds depend on # of eligible entries. Limit: 3 entries per person per day. Standard data rates may apply. Sponsor: Ferrara Candy Company, 404 W. Harrison Street, Suite 650, Chicago, IL 60607.

About Ferrara

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with global sales in more than 60 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 9,400 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 40+ popular brands. Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® are enjoyed by more than 91 million U.S. households annually. In Brazil, popular snacking products from Dori include brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100. Iconic candy and chocolate brands of Carambar & Co. have earned generations of loyal customers throughout Europe, including Carambar, Krema, and Terry's. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and more than 30 facilities across the world. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-/.

About the U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision .

