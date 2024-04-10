SweeTARTS® Takes the Unexpected Combination of Sweet and Tart to the Next Level with NEW SweeTARTS MEGA Rope

Introducing a new, much larger take on the fan favorite SweeTARTS Rope, featuring even more tart filling.

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeTARTS, the candy brand known for daring to combine the unique flavors of sweet and tart, is launching a new take on its signature soft and chewy SweeTARTS Rope with NEW SweeTARTS MEGA Rope.

SweeTARTS MEGA Rope are filled with "MEGA" amounts of tart filling surrounded by sweet, smooth licorice. Available in the popular classic SweeTARTS Ropes flavor – Twisted Rainbow Punch – each fun, soft, and chewy bite features a perfectly powerful union of delicious, vibrant fruit punch flavors with a deliciously tart filling to match.

"We know that consumers are increasingly looking for candy that is both fun, delicious, and provides unique eating experiences. SweeTARTS MEGA Rope meets that demand. It's not only a pick-me-up that will excite taste buds, but it will satisfy sweet and tart cravings all in one MEGA form," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing for SweeTARTS. "As the latest innovation to join the SweeTARTS family, this treat is just another way we're daring fans to try an unexpected flavor combination with every bite."

Each soft, chewy rope features unique packaging with an individual SweeTARTS MEGA Rope inside, making it an ideal treat for road trips, movies, or snacking on the go. The new product is a permanent addition to SweeTARTS' existing line of candies and is now available for purchase at retail locations nationwide. SweeTARTS Mega Rope comes in 1.32-ounce packs for a suggested retail price between $1.49 to $1.99. Prices may vary.

About SweeTARTS

First introduced in 1963, SweeTARTS has grown into a fan-favorite candy brand known for its electrifying and unexpected flavor combination of delightfully sweet and deliciously tart. Available in an array of colorful candy creations, the SweeTARTS product portfolio includes Original SweeTARTS, SweeTARTS Ropes, SweeTARTS Ropes Bites, SweeTARTS MEGA Rope, SweeTARTS Mini Chewy, SweeTARTS Giant Chewy, SweeTARTS Chewy Fusions, SweeTARTS Gummies Fruity Splitz, and several seasonal favorites. SweeTARTS are available at mass, grocery, drug, and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the SweeTARTS product portfolio, visit www.sweetartscandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States*. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,200 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 20 popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Pettiz, Gomets, and Yogurte 100 for more than 40 countries worldwide. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations around the world that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

*Source: Circana Total U.S. Multi-Outlet + Convenience: Non-Chocolate Candy Dollar Sales – L52WE 2-25-24 (L52W = Last 52 Weeks)

