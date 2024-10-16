sweetFrog® Introduces Caramel Brownie--A Creamy and Comforting Winter Treat

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog® Premium Frozen Yogurt is excited to announce the launch of its newest seasonal flavor: Caramel Brownie. Available from Wednesday, October 16, 2024, through Tuesday, January 7, 2025, this decadent treat arrives just in time for the holiday season.

Caramel Brownie Is Now Available!

The Caramel Brownie flavor is a luxurious blend of velvety dulce de leche frozen yogurt, rich chocolate frozen yogurt, and the irresistible crunch of Sheila G's® Brownie Brittle® Chocolate Chip. With its cozy and indulgent flavor profile, Caramel Brownie delivers the perfect balance of creamy caramel, chocolatey richness, and satisfying crunch—just right for those chilly winter days ahead.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new Caramel Brownie flavor as part of our seasonal offerings," said Heather Marini, Sr. National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands™. "This flavor offers a perfect blend of rich, comforting tastes— It's a sweet way to enjoy the festive spirit of the season and for enjoying as the weather turns colder."

Caramel Brownie will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

