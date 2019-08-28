sweetFrog Kicks Off 2019 March of Dimes Fundraiser

The United States is in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis with more than 380,000 babies born prematurely each year, as well as more than 50,000 women experiencing life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth. March of Dimes is working in communities across the country to reduce the rising rates of premature birth, as well as maternal mortality and morbidity. The organization supports women before, during and after pregnancy to ensure all moms and babies are healthy.

"We're grateful to sweetFrog ® for supporting the work of March of Dimes this September," said Linda Vines, Executive Director of Market Development for March of Dimes Virginia. "This campaign will go a long way to help us improve health outcomes and pave a healthier future for moms and babies."

"We're proud to support March of Dimes and bring awareness to their vital programs in our local sweetFrog communities," said Morgan Harrison, Sr. National Marketing Manager for sweetFrog.

To find your nearest sweetFrog ® location, please visit sweetfrog.com

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are approximately 300 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit: www.sweetFrog.com

About March of Dimes



March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

**Fundraiser valid through 9/30/19 at participating locations nationwide. 100% of donations collected will benefit March of Dimes. March of Dimes does not endorse any specific products, services or brands.

