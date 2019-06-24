sweetFrog Launches Promotion in Support of Penguin Young Readers to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar

The Very Berry Apple Swirl is the perfect blend of sweet and tart combining Farm Stand Strawberry Ice Cream and Green Apple Sorbet, two fruits the book's beloved caterpillar ate his way through to satisfy his hungry tummy. No matter your age, The Very Berry Apple Swirl will make you feel like a child again!

"We are delighted to partner with Penguin Random House to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar," said Morgan Harrison, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of sweetFrog. "The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a timeless children's book whose fans span generations, and we are honored to be a part its storied history."

Satisfy your hunger with The Very Berry Apple Swirl at all participating sweetFrog locations nationwide June 23 until August 24. For more information or store locations visit www.sweetfrog.com.

Promotional Swirl:

The Very Berry Apple Swirl – Farm Stand Strawberry Ice Cream and Green Apple Sorbet

About sweetFrog ®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are approximately 300 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit: www.sweetfrog.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

About The Very Hungry Caterpillar

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of Eric Carle's preschool classic, THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR. With its vivid colors and innovative hole-punched pages, The Very Hungry Caterpillar teaches lessons in counting, the days of the week, the process of metamorphosis, and the importance of choosing foods wisely. The book has wiggled its way into the hearts of generations of readers and become a bookshelf staple in homes and classrooms nationwide. Since its publication in 1969, nearly 50 million copies of The Very Hungry Caterpillar have sold globally and it has been published in over 62 languages. Today, every 30 seconds, somewhere in the world, a copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar is sold.

To celebrate this golden anniversary, sweetFrog joins zoos, botanical gardens, libraries, book stores, and museums across the country who are hosting interactive Very Hungry Caterpillar experiences throughout 2019. Visit www.vhc50.com to see a full list of events and activities.

