sweetFrog® Unveils Partnership with Illumination's Despicable Me 4 Creating a Mega Minion Swirl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog®, the beloved frozen yogurt brand, is thrilled to celebrate the summer in collaboration with Illumination's Despicable Me 4, arriving in theatres July 3, 2024. As part of this partnership, sweetFrog® is introducing the Mega Minion Swirl, a delectable treat inspired by the film's beloved Minions.

sweetFrog's New Mega Minion Swirl Available Now!

Beginning Wednesday, June 12th, through Tuesday, July 30th, 2024, sweetFrog® locations nationwide will feature the exclusive Mega Minion Swirl, available for a limited-time only. This tantalizing creation combines the flavors of Nonfat Island Banana frozen yogurt and Nonfat Blue Cotton Candy frozen yogurt, perfectly complemented by vibrant yellow and blue sprinkles.

"We are delighted to join forces with Illumination for the release of Despicable Me 4 and introduce the Mega Minion Swirl to our customers," said Heather Marini, Sr. National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of sweetFrog®. "This partnership allows us to bring the magic of the movies to our stores, offering a fun and delicious experience for fans of all ages."

The Mega Minion Swirl is the latest addition to sweetFrog's diverse menu of premium frozen yogurt flavors and toppings. With its irresistible taste and colorful presentation, it promises to be a hit among guests seeking a whimsical treat.

Promotional Swirl:

Mega Minion Swirl - a combination of Nonfat Island Banana frozen yogurt and Nonfat Blue Cotton Candy frozen yogurt, topped with yellow and blue sprinkles.

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog®, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog® locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog® was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog®, please visit www.sweetFrog.com

About Illumination's Despicable Me 4

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls—Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as the record breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $9 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Illumination's next film is Despicable Me 4, which will be released in theaters on July 3, 2024.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

