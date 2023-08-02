sweetFrog Whips Up a Decadent Fall Flavor with the New Pumpkin Bread Batter Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is hopping into the fall spirit with a new seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Bread Batter. This limited time flavor is now available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores.

As days grow shorter and leaves begin to turn, guests can reminisce in the cozy flavors of fall with sweetFrog's Pumpkin Bread Batter frozen yogurt. This seasonal special is a combination of Pumpkin and Cake Batter frozen yogurts, blended with ground cinnamon, making it the epitome of pumpkin perfection.

Guests can take this cool and comforting indulgence up a notch when topped with crunchy walnut pieces, perfectly sweet chocolate chips and a velvety chocolate sauce drizzled on top.

"We are excited to introduce our new seasonal frozen yogurt, Pumpkin Bread Batter," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog."The flavors of fall shine in this cool, yet comforting, treat and offer our guests a fun and festive way to kick off the season!"

The sweetFrog Pumpkin Bread Batter frozen yogurt will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until October 24, 2023.

Promotional Flavor:

  • Pumpkin Bread Batter Frozen Yogurt

Promotional Combination:

  • Pumpkin Bread Batter Frozen Yogurt topped with Walnut Pieces, Chocolate Chips and Chocolate Sauce

About sweetFrog®
sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

