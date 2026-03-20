SweetNight Expands Cooling Collection with CoolNest® Hybrid Mattress, Now Available For Pre-sale

WILMINGTON, Del., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SweetNight, a modern sleep brand focused on making intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families, today announced the pre-sale of its CoolNest® Hybrid Mattress. The new model expands the brand's cooling-focused CoolNest® collection, offering a solution designed to deliver both temperature regulation and responsive support.

SweetNight CoolNest® Hybrid Mattress

The CoolNest® Hybrid Mattress marks the first time SweetNight has integrated its proprietary CoolNest® Cooling System into a hybrid spring structure. The product builds on the success of the brand's best-selling CoolNest® Memory Foam model, introducing a new option for sleepers who prefer the feel of responsive coils combined with cooling comfort. Designed for hot sleepers and family sleep needs, the new hybrid mattress features the CoolNest® Cooling System, Dynamic Coil™ Spring Support and DuoSense™ Pillow Top with mid-firm support.

The mattress features a multi-stage cooling design to help maintain a consistently comfortable sleep surface. An ice silk cover delivers an instant cool-to-the-touch feel, while PCMflux® High Resilience Foam (infused with phase-change material and gel particles) helps regulate temperature by absorbing and releasing heat throughout the night. A gel-infused memory foam layer draws heat away from the body, and the breathable coil base promotes continuous airflow. Together, these elements are engineered to keep the surface up to 8 degrees cooler[1] than conventional designs.

Support is built on SweetNight's Dynamic Coil™ Technology, a system of individually pocketed coils that respond independently to movement and pressure. This structure helps distribute body weight evenly while minimizing motion transfer, making it suitable for couples to use together. Reinforced edges with high-density foam enhance stability around the perimeter, while select models feature zoned support to provide targeted reinforcement for the lower back and pressure relief for the shoulders and hips. The mattress offers a mid-firm feel designed to accommodate back and side sleepers.

Topping the design is the DuoSense™ Pillow Top, which provides initial cushioning while maintaining underlying support for balanced comfort.

All foams used in the mattress are CertiPUR-US® certified and fiberglass-free, and the fabric meets OEKO-TEX® standards. The product is also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, and SweetNight is a member of the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA).

The CoolNest® Hybrid Mattress is available in Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes, with 12-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch thickness options depending on configuration, and features a modern design in deep grey and navy. Pricing ranges from $399.99 to $799.99. Pre-sale is now available at SweetNight mattress online, ahead of the product's official launch in April 2026. Each mattress includes a 10-year warranty.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a modern sleep brand dedicated to making high-quality, intelligent sleep solutions accessible to everyday families. The company solves the biggest barriers in smart sleep by delivering technology that is simple, intuitive, and fairly priced. Its mission is to be the world's leading Self-Adjusting Sleep Wellness Partner, making intelligent, thoughtful health accessible to all.

[1] According to internal SweetNight laboratory data, the CoolNest® mattress demonstrated significant thermal recovery. In controlled tests conducted at a constant room temperature of 20°C (68°F), the mattress surface temperature decreased by an average of 8°C (14.4°F) within three minutes after the user vacated the bed, following 20 minutes of lying in a back-sleeping position.

SOURCE SweetNight