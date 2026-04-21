SWEP Expands Heat Transfer Offering Through New Strategic Partnership

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), today announced a partnership with Microchannel Devices (MCD) to expand SWEP's market offering with printed circuit heat exchangers (PCHE).

Both companies provide high-performing heat exchangers designed to optimize system efficiency, reduce footprint, and support more sustainable energy solutions. MCD's printed circuit technology complements SWEP's brazed plate technology and further enhances its portfolio of energy-efficient solutions.

"This partnership provides SWEP access to complementary products, while MCD benefits from accelerated market reach through SWEP's global sales channels and strong customer relationships. Our collaboration is a valuable opportunity to strengthen SWEP's position in existing markets and enhance our ability to serve customers through an expanded BPHE offering," says Ulrika Nordqvist, SWEP President.

SWEP and MCD share a strong commitment to the green energy transition and market development in areas such as hydrogen infrastructure, energy storage, and CO2 applications. The partnership enhances SWEP customer value by leveraging expanded application and technical expertise to meet demanding development requirements, particularly in applications characterized by space constraints, ultra-high working pressures, and extreme temperatures.

Through the buy-resell agreement, SWEP customers will gain access to a broad portfolio of ultra-compact heat transfer solutions through their trusted, long-term business partner, ensuring seamless dialogue and established procurement processes. The expanded PCHE offering is supplied by MCD, an Italy-based specialist in chemical etching, which delivers high-quality, certified PCHEs through its patented diffusion bonding and fully integrated design, production, and testing capabilities.

About SWEP

SWEP ensures efficient heat transfer where less means more. Since 1983, millions of our innovative brazed plate heat exchangers have been integrated into HVACR and industrial applications worldwide, enhancing the quality of life for billions of people. Our expertise in sustainable energy use has grown SWEP into a global company with more than 1,100 employees, five production sites and a presence in 50 countries. As part of Dover Corporation, we help redefine what is possible within the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Make a difference. Visit swepgroup.com

About Dover

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com

SWEP Contact:

Malin Bengtsson

+46 418 400 720

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover