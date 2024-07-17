SWEP Introduces New Range of Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Optimized for Natural Refrigerants

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), today announced the launch of the SWEP 190 range of brazed plate heat exchangers, which are optimized for low-global warming potential (GWP) and natural refrigerants.

With stringent new regulations on human-made fluorinated gases, SWEP customers around the world are increasingly challenged to rethink the design of their heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) systems. To help meet the requirements for systems using low-GWP and natural refrigerants, SWEP has designed a range of modern, compact and versatile brazed plate heat exchangers - SWEP D190, FI190 and PI190.

The 190 range offers both single-circuit and dual-circuit versions in an effective operating range from 60kW to 150kW. Working as an evaporator and condenser in a wide array of HVACR applications, the 190 units are designed especially for use with R32, R454B, and R290. Featuring an integrated distribution that enables responsive distribution stability, these units are a perfect fit for low-GWP and natural refrigerants.

SWEP is committed to offering state-of-the-art heat transfer solutions to support the evolution of the dynamic HVACR industry while meeting the market's demand for sustainable development and higher energy efficiency. The 190 range is yet another demonstration of SWEP's core mission to be an active part of the transition to environmentally sustainable energy solutions.

For more information about SWEP, please visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,100 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

