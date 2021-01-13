SWEP Launches BX4T Enabling a New Level of Efficient Heat Exchange

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of the BX4T brazed plate heat exchanger (BPHE), the latest addition to the B4 sized range for the refrigeration market. BX4T boasts a more compact design than existing economizers, making it perfect for variable refrigerant flow (VRF), heat pumps and condensing units.

The BX4T's innovative design improves heat exchange efficiency with X-plates on the front and back that give the unit structural stability while also serving as active heat transfer plates. This All-Active plate pack maximizes the material utilization of the product, making it a highly competitive choice for demanding applications and narrow temperature approaches.

"The new BX4T provides supreme economizer performance, especially in condensing units with EVI-technology. It is also small, yet flexible, which makes it a particularly good selection for economizer applications focusing on VRF and heat pumps," stated Stefano Bellada, SWEP Segment Manager, Refrigeration & AC. "This innovative BPHE is also extremely effective in reducing refrigerant hold-up volume, and its mechanical design makes it suitable for high-pressure refrigerants such as R410A and R32."

The BX4T is one of the newest models to join SWEP's full range of BPHEs engineered to deliver the highest COP and the lowest life-cycle cost. The segment includes the supermarket and transport application areas.

