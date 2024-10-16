Swickard Auto Group Expands Toyota Presence in San Francisco with Acquisition of Award-Winning Toyota 101

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swickard Auto Group, a leading national automotive retailer, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Toyota 101 in Redwood City. This strategic move marks Swickard's fourth Toyota dealership and further strengthens its commitment to delivering a superior car-buying and servicing experience. Toyota 101 has long been a cornerstone of the community, renowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to exceeding expectations – a dedication recognized with Toyota's prestigious President's Award in 2022.

Visit Swickard Toyota 101 at 386 Convention Way, Redwood City, CA 94063 or browse our extensive inventory online at swickardtoyota101.com.

Now operating as Swickard Toyota 101, the dealership continues to offer a comprehensive selection of new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles, as well as a diverse range of used cars, trucks, and SUVs from various makes and models. Customers can expect the same friendly faces as well as with the addition of the hospitality-centered approach that Swickard Auto Group is known for.

Swickard Toyota 101 boasts state-of-the-art service facilities staffed by a team of highly skilled technicians. From routine maintenance to complex diagnostics and repairs, customers can trust the team to provide expert vehicle care with a personal touch.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the talented team at Toyota 101 to the Swickard family," said Jeff Swickard, President & CEO of the Swickard Auto Group. "Their dedication to customer satisfaction and impressive track record resonates strongly with our vision. We are especially excited to continue their support of local community as this is very important to us at Swickard. We look forward to building upon their legacy of excellence and serving the Bay Area community with the same dedication and care that is a cornerstone of the Toyota brand."

Swickard Auto Group is committed to not only providing unsurpassed customer service but also to being an active and engaged member of the communities it serves. This commitment is reflected in the company's dedication to hospitality, community involvement, and supporting organizations that care for animals in need.

About Swickard Auto Group

Swickard Auto Group is a leading automotive retailer with a growing national presence, serving customers across Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. With 54 franchises, Swickard offers a wide range of new and used vehicles, along with comprehensive service and repair options.

Visit: swickardtoyota101.com

SOURCE Swickard Auto Group