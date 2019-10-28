Swiftair mobilizes their maintenance with TRAX eMobility Apps

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftair is a dynamic company with impressive plans for improvement. These include: a commitment to modernize their fleet; a project to inaugurate a new hangar to perform their own base maintenance; and a continuation of their mobile and paperless operation. The company has previously been certified to use an EFB (Electronic Flight Bag) that eliminates paperwork in the cockpit, and their pilots use their tablets for documents, maps, etc. Swiftair plans a second phase that will digitize all manuals and related documents used by their maintenance teams, as well as mobilizing mechanics' work transactions.

Swiftair chose the TRAX eMobility suite of iOS and web-based Apps since it is already fully integrated into their Trax Maintenance and Engineering system. They plan to implement the following Apps: QuickTurn, TaskControl, AeroDox and Line Control, which will allow their maintenance team to access real-time information and conduct real-time transactions from anywhere.

About Swiftair

Swiftair operates scheduled and charter, passenger and cargo flights in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Founded in 1986 in Madrid, Spain, the company has a fleet of 47 aircraft that includes Boeing 737s, ATRs, and Embraer 120s. Swiftair provides support to the day/overnight networks of passenger airlines and offers solutions (aircraft leasing, operating areas, etc.) to local and global integrators, government agencies and international airlines.

About TRAX

TRAX provides comprehensive software solutions designed to cater to all aspect of aircraft maintenance management. With over 185 customers, TRAX is the best-of-breed global provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the market today. TRAX products support digital signatures, paperless Workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, Biometric security, offline capability for mobile apps, web-based applications and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information.

SOURCE TRAX