Swig Announces 10-Unit Deal in Colorado Springs

Original Dirty Soda® Brand Expands Footprint in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig, the Home of the Original Dirty Soda® and category-creating beverage brand, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with experienced operators Alex and Alan Knox to bring the brand to Colorado Springs. The 10-unit deal will mark Swig's entry into Colorado, introducing the highly customizable drink experience to the area. The first location is expected to open by the end of 2026, fueling Swig's nationwide franchise initiative.

Alex and Alan Knox, a father-son team, bring a strong background in franchising and restaurant operations to their new venture with Swig. Alan began his career in the restaurant industry shortly after college, where he developed a foundational understanding of franchising and day-to-day operations. Alex built his career across both the restaurant and corporate sectors, with experience in sales and leadership roles within restaurant groups, and currently works within the venture capital space. Together, the duo combines operational expertise with a strategic, growth-oriented mindset as they expand into the Colorado market.

"We've followed Swig's growth closely and have been impressed by the strength of the brand and the experience it delivers," said Knox. "From the beginning, the team has been incredibly professional and supportive, and the onboarding process has only reinforced our confidence in the concept. We're excited to introduce Swig to Colorado Springs and create a welcoming, community-focused experience for guests."

As the creator of the dirty soda category, Swig continues to lead a rapidly growing segment within the beverage space, fueled by consumer demand for customization, innovation, convenience, and "Daymaking" moments of connection.

"As we grow into new markets, we're focused on building a brand that's as much about the guest experience as it is about the product," said Alex Dunn, CEO at Swig. "Alex and Alan share that vision, and we're confident they'll create a strong connection with the Colorado Springs community from day one."

Swig's franchise model is built for efficiency and convenience, with a drive-thru-centric footprint that can operate in as little as 800–850 square feet. The concept eliminates the need for complex kitchen infrastructure, enabling operators to streamline labor, reduce build-out costs, and scale efficiently across multiple locations.

"We're seeing strong demand for concepts that are both operationally efficient and highly adaptable to today's consumer preferences," said Todd Smith, President of Swig. "Our model is designed to meet that demand, and expanding into Colorado Springs is a natural next step as we continue to scale with the right partners."

Founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah, Swig has grown from a single drive-thru concept into a nationally expanding brand with more than 150 locations across 16 states. The brand's growth is driven by its simple, scalable model, deeply loyal customer base, and ability to deliver a personalized beverage experience that resonates across generations. Swig is actively seeking qualified multi-unit operators to support its continued national expansion. Ideal franchise candidates bring proven experience in restaurant operations and a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences at scale.

For more information on Swig franchise opportunities, visit https://swig.com/franchising

For more information about Swig, visit https://swig.com/

ABOUT SWIG

Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is one of the fastest-growing and most successful beverage-focused brands in the country. Founded in 2010, Swig formally introduced the concept of the "dirty soda" to customers, who quickly embraced the brand's unique drink mixes, blending classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to their trademark dirty sodas, Swig also offers water-based drinks called Refreshers, customizable energy drinks called Revivers, and sweet and savory snack options, including its famous pink frosted sugar cookie. For more information, visit Swig.com.

SOURCE Swig