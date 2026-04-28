Swig® Announces 25-Unit Deal in Southern Florida

Original Dirty Soda® Brand Expands Footprint in the Sunshine State

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig, the Home of the Original Dirty Soda® and category-creating beverage brand, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with experienced franchisee James Laskaris, his brother Spiro Laskaris, and business partner Stephen Attard to expand across Southern Florida, including Port St. Lucie, Palm Beach, and Stuart. The 25-unit deal will accelerate Swig's growth in Florida, introducing the highly customizable drink experience to new communities. The first location is expected to open by the end of 2026, fueling Swig's nationwide franchise initiative.

Laskaris brings decades of restaurant experience rooted in family ownership, having grown up working in his family's diner in South Florida. He entered franchising in 2001 with Dunkin' and later expanded into Georgia in 2006 alongside business partner Stephen Attard. Today, the group operates a robust portfolio of 80 Dunkin' locations, 11 Baskin-Robbins restaurants, as well as multiple Zaxby's and Jimmy John's units. Spiro Laskaris, James' brother, has also built his own concept, Spiro's Taverna, a growing Greek brand with seven locations across Florida. Together, the partners bring deep operational expertise, a strong track record of multi-unit growth, and a shared commitment to community engagement.

"We were first introduced to Swig as customers and immediately saw the potential," said Laskaris. "The product stands out, the model is simple to scale, and the brand's marketing and energy really resonate with a younger, highly engaged customer base. What stood out most is Swig's focus on 'Daymaking,' creating small moments that make someone's day better. That mindset aligns closely with how we operate our businesses and engage with our communities, and we're excited to bring that experience to South Florida."

As the creator of the dirty soda category, Swig continues to lead a rapidly growing segment within the beverage space, fueled by consumer demand for customization, innovation, convenience, and "Daymaking" moments of connection.

"James, Stephen, and Spiro are ideal franchise partners for Swig," said Shannon Swenson, Chief of Franchise Partnerships. "As experienced multi-unit operators, they understand how to scale a concept while delivering consistent, community-focused experiences. Just as importantly, they truly believe in what makes Swig special. That passion is exactly what we look for in our franchisees, partners who will help grow the brand with the same commitment and care we bring to it every day."

Swig's franchise model is built for efficiency and convenience, with a drive-thru-centric footprint that can operate in as little as 800–850 square feet. The concept eliminates the need for complex kitchen infrastructure, enabling operators to streamline labor, reduce build-out costs, and scale efficiently across multiple locations.

"James, Spiro, and Stephen embody the type of franchise partners we are looking to grow with at Swig," said Todd Smith, President of Swig. "Their proven multi-unit experience, operational discipline, and commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience make them a great fit for our brand. Just as importantly, they share a genuine passion for Swig and our Daymaking mission, which is critical as we continue to scale in high-growth markets like South Florida."

Founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah, Swig has grown from a single drive-thru concept into a nationally expanding brand with more than 150 locations across 16 states. The brand's growth is driven by its simple, scalable model, deeply loyal customer base, and ability to deliver a personalized beverage experience that resonates across generations.

Swig is actively seeking qualified multi-unit operators to support its continued national expansion. Ideal franchise candidates bring proven experience in restaurant operations and a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences at scale.

For more information on Swig franchise opportunities, visit https://swig.com/franchising

For more information about Swig, visit https://swig.com/

ABOUT SWIG



Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is one of the fastest-growing and most successful beverage-focused brands in the country. Founded in 2010, Swig formally introduced the concept of the "dirty soda" to customers, who quickly embraced the brand's unique drink mixes, blending classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to their trademark dirty sodas, Swig also offers water-based drinks called Refreshers, customizable energy drinks called Revivers, and sweet and savory snack options, including its famous pink frosted sugar cookie. For more information, visit Swig.com.

SOURCE Swig