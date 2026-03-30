SWIG CELEBRATES "SWEET 16TH" WITH JEEP GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Swig marks its 16th birthday with a custom wrapped 2026 Jeep Wrangler giveaway and limited-time birthday offers

SANDY, Utah, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is celebrating its 16th birthday with the announcement of a two-week sweepstakes contest to celebrate. The centerpiece of the "Swig Sweet 16th" campaign is the giveaway of a 2026 Jeep Wrangler with a custom Swig-themed wrap, plus an all-expenses-paid trip to Salt Lake City to meet the Swig team, tour the company's headquarters, and participate in a photoshoot celebration before the vehicle is specially delivered to the winner's home. The campaign runs from Monday, March 30 through Saturday, April 11, 2026, and features digital sweepstakes entries, limited-time offers, and in-store surprises at Swig locations.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 16 incredible years with the fans who have made Swig a household name," said Dylan Roeder, Chief Marketing Officer for Swig. "From the chance to win an amazing custom-wrapped Jeep and a VIP trip to our HQ, coupled with a celebratory new drink and special limited-time deals on our beloved cookies, we've created multiple ways for our customers to participate in this milestone celebration and feel like they're part of the Swig family."

Birthday-Themed Limited-Edition Offers

Beyond the sweepstakes, Swig is rolling out a series of birthday-themed limited-edition product offers for customers to enjoy:

Birthday Girl Drink: A limited-time exclusive featuring Dr Pepper Blackberry mixed with Raspberry and Mango Puree, topped with Coconut Cream for a sweet, tropical celebration in every sip





A limited-time exclusive featuring Dr Pepper Blackberry mixed with Raspberry and Mango Puree, topped with Coconut Cream for a sweet, tropical celebration in every sip Mini Birthday Cookies: Mini Cookies infused with festive Birthday Sprinkles – the perfect bite-sized treat to share the joy





Mini Cookies infused with festive Birthday Sprinkles – the perfect bite-sized treat to share the joy $1 Cookie Day (April 11): Guests can enjoy the brand's famous frosted sugar cookies for just $1 each, or grab a cup of Mini Birthday or Chocolate Chip Cookies for $2, available from 10:00 am through close at all participating locations

How to Enter

Fans can enter the birthday sweepstakes by visiting www.Swig16.com and completing an official entry form. Entries are accepted through 11:59 pm Mountain Time on Saturday, April 11, 2026. The random drawing will take place on April 12, 2026, and the winner will be notified via email and phone.*

For complete Official Rules, entry instructions, and an alternate method of entry, visit www.Swig16.com or follow @swigdrinks on Instagram.

* SWIG SWEET 16th BIRTHDAY SWEEPSTAKES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER TO WIN. Enter at www.Swig16.com between 12:00 am MT on 3/30/26 and 11:59 pm MT on 4/11/26. Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia – excluding residents of New York, Rhode Island, and U.S. territories – that are 18+/ age of majority, have a valid driver's license in their jurisdiction of residence and proof of valid car insurance at time of entry, and have a good driving record satisfactory to the Sponsor. For details and Official Rules https://swig.com/sweet-16/official-rules Limit 1 entry per person/per account per day during the Sweepstakes Period. Void in New York, Rhode Island, and all other U.S. Territories and Possessions, and where prohibited by law. Sponsored by Swig Stores, LLC, 9350 S 150 E, Suite 220, Sandy, UT 84070. JEEP is a registered trademark of FCA US LLC and is not a sponsor of this sweepstakes.

ABOUT SWIG

Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is one of the fastest-growing and most successful beverage-focused brands in the country. Founded in 2010, Swig formally introduced the concept of the "dirty soda" to customers, who quickly embraced the brand's unique drink mixes, blending classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to their trademark dirty sodas, Swig also offers water-based drinks called Refreshers, customizable energy drinks called Revivers, and sweet and savory snack options, including its famous pink frosted sugar cookie. For more information, visit Swig.com.

SOURCE Swig