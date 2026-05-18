Swig launches Good Neighbors Club to support charitable organizations and causes across the United States

New campaign invites customers to join Swig in giving back locally

SANDY, Utah, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig®, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, announced the launch of Swig's Good Neighbors Club, a new community-focused campaign to support local nonprofit organizations in the communities Swig calls home.

From May 18-30, customers can support Swig's Good Neighbors Club in three ways:

Shop Swig's Good Neighbors Club merchandise, available online and in stores

Order the Dew Gooder dirty soda (Mountain Dew + Pineapple + Fresh Lime + Raspberry Puree + Coconut Cream) in any size

Round up any in-store purchase total at checkout

"Community has always been central to Swig, and the Good Neighbors Club campaign gives each Swig location a meaningful way to give back to the people and organizations that make those communities so special," said Alex Dunn, CEO of Swig. "It also gives customers a simple way to make a positive impact close to home."

Swig's Good Neighbors Club introduces a new chapter in Swig's community giving efforts. Unlike Swig's Save the Cups campaign, which raises funds for women battling breast cancer, Good Neighbors Club focuses on local organizations in the areas Swig operates.

Swig's "Daymakers" chose the organizations they wanted to support in their own communities. Through the Good Neighbors Club, Swig is supporting the causes its team cares about most and helping employees give back in meaningful ways close to home.

All 158 Swig locations in 16 states are participating in the campaign.

Through the Good Neighbors Club, Swig locations will support local nonprofit organizations focused on community needs, including education, food insecurity, animal services, support for firefighters and their families and more.

ABOUT SWIG

Swig®, Home of the Original Dirty Soda®, is one of the fastest-growing and most successful beverage-focused brands in the country. Founded in 2010, Swig formally introduced the concept of the "dirty soda" to customers, who quickly embraced the brand's unique drink mixes, blending classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees and creams. In addition to their trademark dirty sodas, Swig also offers water-based drinks called Refreshers, customizable energy drinks called Revivers and sweet and savory snack options, including its famous pink frosted sugar cookie. For more information, visit Swig.com.

SOURCE Swig