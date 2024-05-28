Swimming Legend Dara Torres Collaborates with BOOST® Nutritional Drinks to Shine a Spotlight on Fitness and Protein Intake for Muscle Health

BOOST® Camp houses workout videos curated by and featuring Dara Torres as well as strategies that can help maintain and even build muscle mass as we age, recipes featuring BOOST® High Protein Nutritional Drinks, and a protein quiz to help you match the best BOOST® nutritional drink for your needs.

"As a professional athlete working with world-class coaches and trainers, I learned that it's increasingly important to get ahead of the normal loss of muscle mass that can result with age," said Dara Torres, BOOST® brand spokeswoman. "In addition to strength building exercises, BOOST® Nutritional Drinks have been a simple and delicious way to pack added protein into my diet so I can keep doing the activities I love. Through BOOST® Camp I want to inspire my generation to never put an age limit on their dreams and communicate it's never too late to embrace a health and fitness journey!"

According to the National Strength and Conditioning Association, it is recommended that adults perform strength training exercises two to three days a week, so BOOST® Camp is tailored to help meet this requirement.* BOOST® Camp is designed to empower a modern aging community through inclusive and approachable fitness content, removing intimidation that may stop them from engaging in the fitness activities they enjoy most.

"The BOOST® brand believes nutrition helps empower people to age the way they want," commented Mohini Joshi, vice president of brand marketing," BOOST® Nutritional Drinks. "That's why we pack every bottle of BOOST® High Protein Nutritional Drink with 20 grams of high-quality protein. Paired with the right exercises, adequate protein can help support muscle health, so adults can continue to do what they love in this chapter of life. We are thrilled to collaborate with Dara Torres, a longtime fan of BOOST® Nutritional Drinks, who truly embodies 'embracing your now,' especially when it comes to health and fitness."

Visit BOOST.com/Camp to learn more about the importance of strength training and nutrition, especially protein, that will help you live your best life here and now.

About BOOST®

BOOST®, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is a leading nutritional supplement beverage brand that helps provide balanced nutrition, including protein, calories, and essential vitamins and minerals. For active adults looking to up their protein intake and help fuel their exciting next chapter, BOOST® nutritional drinks are a convenient, nutrient-packed snack or mini meal to help individuals reach their nutrition goals. Available in 10 different flavors and 12 different varieties, including BOOST® High Protein, BOOST® Original, BOOST Plus®, and BOOST Glucose Control® nutritional drinks, there's a BOOST® product that offers unique nutritional support, so you can live your best life in the here and now. Here's to getting better with age!

*Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

Media Contact

Andrea Martin

BOOST® brand

[email protected]

SOURCE BOOST