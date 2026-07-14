Swinerton Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Growth in Southern California Education and Healthcare Markets

With nearly 60 years of combined industry experience, David Cramp and Brian Holley will lead continued growth and innovation in Southern California's education and healthcare markets.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Builders (Swinerton) has promoted David Cramp and Brian Holley to vice president and division manager roles, strengthening the company's leadership in two of Southern California's most active construction sectors: education and healthcare.

Cramp has been named vice president, division manager, K-14 Education – Southern California, while Holley has been promoted to vice president, division manager, Healthcare – Southern California.

David Cramp, Vice President, Division Manager, K-14 and Brian Holley, Vice President, Division Manager, Healthcare

These appointments reflect Swinerton's continued investment in specialized market expertise and position the company to meet growing client demand throughout California.

"David and Brian are proven leaders who have helped drive growth while building strong relationships with clients, partners and employee-owners across the state," said Brian McCarthy, senior vice president and region manager at Swinerton. "Their deep industry knowledge and commitment to delivering exceptional project outcomes make them the right leaders to guide the continued expansion of our education and healthcare businesses."

With nearly 30 years of construction industry experience, including more than 20 years at Swinerton, Cramp previously served as director of education for the region. He has played a key role in expanding the company's education portfolio across California and advancing strategies that support both K-14 institutions and student housing developments.

"Education projects have a lasting impact on students, educators and communities," said Cramp. "I'm excited to continue working with our teams and clients to deliver facilities that support learning and create opportunities for future generations."

Holley brings nearly three decades of experience in healthcare planning, design and construction. As director of healthcare, he helped expand Swinerton's healthcare client network throughout California, strengthened strategic partnerships and broadened the company's presence across a diverse range of healthcare projects.

"Healthcare organizations face evolving challenges and opportunities, and the built environment plays a critical role in supporting patient care," said Holley. "I look forward to continuing to partner with our clients to deliver facilities that enhance healthcare outcomes and meet the needs of the communities they serve."

The promotions come as both sectors continue to experience significant growth throughout Southern California. Education is being driven by substantial public investment in school modernization and facility improvements, while healthcare demand continues to grow across hospitals, behavioral health facilities, medical office buildings, expansions, renovations and specialized healthcare environments.

In their new roles, Cramp and Holley will focus on strengthening client relationships, expanding market opportunities and leading teams dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality construction solutions throughout the region.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 24 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Summit, NJ; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

SOURCE Swinerton Builders