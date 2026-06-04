Swinerton Builders and Dick Clark Associates Debut New Mass Timber Development in East Austin

"This project shows what's possible when you bring the right people together from the very beginning," said Mark Vornberg, principal at Dick Clark + Associates. "Workbench reflects the people who use it and the neighborhood it's part of."

Designed by Dick Clark + Associates and built by Swinerton Builders, the structure uses mass timber, a renewable building material that reduces environmental impact while creating a distinctive look and feel. The exposed timber interior provides a warm, natural aesthetic that offers healthier, more inviting workspaces.

The project team estimates that the building's timber stores the equivalent of about 500 metric tons of carbon dioxide. This is roughly the equivalent of removing 301 cars from the roadway for one year, making it a lower‑carbon alternative to conventional concrete and steel construction. Additional sustainable elements include abundant natural light, shaded windows to reduce heat, outdoor patios on every level, a roof deck, electric vehicle charging stations and energy‑efficient lighting controls.

"What people will notice right away is how inviting and human‑scaled the building feels," said Alison Satt, vice president and Austin division manager at Swinerton. "At the same time, it's a building that's doing its part to reduce its impact on the environment."

Workbench is intentionally designed as a flexible, accessible and collaborative workplace, encouraging tenants to gather, work together and connect. That flexibility has helped attract firms that value innovation and adaptability, while still prioritizing connections with the surrounding community.

At street level, the building adds new energy to East Seventh Street. The ground floor includes Legacy Lighting's retail showroom and a prominent corner restaurant space designed to activate the sidewalk and serve nearby residents. The restaurant space is just over 6,000 square feet with indoor and outdoor seating, and is still available for lease.

With the building now open and nearly fully occupied, the project team sees Workbench as a sign of a broader shift in Austin's commercial development—one that values sustainability, innovation and community alongside growth.

Workbench was developed and is occupied by the owner-operators, including Dick Clark + Associates, Swinerton, Legacy Lighting, Beck‑Reit Commercial, Fort Structures and Art + Artisans.

About Swinerton Builders

Swinerton Builders (Swinerton) provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion and excellence. Swinerton has 24 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Summit, NJ and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

About Dick Clark + Associates

Dick Clark + Associates is a full-service architecture and interior design firm based in Austin. We believe in the ability of great design to create a sense of place, represent an individual's or organization's values, and enhance the lives of its inhabitants. We take our work seriously, but we balance high-quality, professional work with a welcoming, laid-back office environment where ideas flow, and collaboration is constant. We pride ourselves in creating memorable landmark projects and inspirational spaces capturing the unique quality and lifestyle of Austin. Visit: https://dcarch.com/

SOURCE Swinerton Builders