SWINERTON ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CRO DON ADAIR; CHRIS CHANY NAMED SUCCESSOR

With Adair retiring after 30 years, Chany elected to continue Swinerton's growth and relationship-driven success.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) announces Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Don Adair will retire on January 9, 2026, after nearly four decades in the construction industry. The Swinerton Incorporated Board of Directors has elected Chris Chany as the next CRO of Swinerton and its subsidiaries, including Swinerton Builders. Adair and Chany have been working closely to ensure a seamless transition since Adair's retirement was shared internally to employee-owners in June 2025.

Adair's career with Swinerton Builders began in 1988 as a Project Engineer in the company's Los Angeles office, a role that launched a lifelong passion for building teams and fostering relationships. His talent and passion would lead to various roles, such as growing Swinerton Builders' San Diego office into the trusted community builder it is today and ultimately leading to his election as Executive Vice President and CRO in 2019.

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about building strong teams and fostering relationships that truly last," said Adair. "Watching those efforts grow into long-term success for both our teams and our partners has been one of the most rewarding parts of my journey. I'm proud of the customer-focused, humble, and driven culture we've built at Swinerton—and I'm excited to see it keep shaping the future for years to come."

Chris Chany, who has worked alongside Adair for nearly a decade, brings a proven track record for building relationships and strategic growth. Chany has strengthened partnerships across multiple markets and sectors, generating repeat business and positioning Swinerton for continued success.

Chany joined Swinerton Builders in 2013 as a Project Manager in the company's Austin, TX office before moving to San Diego, CA in 2018, where he joined the National Accounts team. Throughout his career, he has emphasized relationships, extraordinary client experiences, dependable project delivery and consistently generating repeat business.

"I am honored to step into this role and continue building on Don's framework," says Chany. "Our focus will remain on building strong relationships, delivering extraordinary client experiences and driving growth for our teams and clients. As we move forward, we continue to value the partnerships we have today while cultivating new relationships that position us for future opportunities and long-term success."

About Swinerton

Swinerton Incorporated is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc. and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders, Inc. offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information visit: https://swinerton.com/

