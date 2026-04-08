SWINERTON EXPANDS MISSION CRITICAL LEADERSHIP WITH INDUSTRY VETERAN KRISTEN BEJARANO

Bejarano brings 25 years of expertise in mission critical delivery.

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) announces the appointment of Kristen Bejarano as Director, Mission Critical. This key hire will further position Swinerton to serve its existing business partners and meet the demands of new partners in the rapidly growing mission critical and data center infrastructure market.

Kristen Bejarano, Swinerton, Director Mission Critical

With nearly 25 years of experience delivering complex, high-demand projects, Bejarano has played a key role in shaping the mission critical construction landscape for some of the largest global technology companies. Her career highlights include:

Launching and scaling a national mission critical and data center construction division.

Managing the strategy and procurement for the Americas data center program with a global technology firm's cloud portfolio.

Developing and deploying execution strategies and frameworks for organizational consistency and clarity.

In this role, Bejarano will lead Swinerton's mission critical strategy, partnering with clients to translate intricate technical requirements into executable plans that prioritize speed-to-market, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

"Kristen's extensive experience in successfully delivering complex, high-profile projects makes her an exceptional addition to our team," states Chris Chany, chief revenue officer, Swinerton. "I am enthusiastic about the significant impact she will have on the growth of our mission critical sector while enhancing our client experiences."

Bejarano is energized by the rapid evolution of mission critical engineering, from breakthroughs in cooling technologies to renewable energy integration and carbon reduction strategies. Her leadership will enable Swinerton to deliver innovative solutions that meet the demands of a growing market while prioritizing sustainability and efficiency.

About Swinerton

Swinerton Incorporated is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc. and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders, Inc. offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information visit: https://swinerton.com/.

SOURCE Swinerton